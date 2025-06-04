We’re coming up to the most important Spending Review for years. @jules_birch breaks down the main things to look out for, and assesses the likelihood of the housing sector getting what it’s asking for #UKhousing

What to look out for in next week’s Spending Review, by @jules_birch #UKhousing

As of last week, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was said to be one of the departments yet to agree a settlement, alongside the Home Office and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

So, too, the leaked memo from deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner setting out options for higher taxes that was inevitably followed by more leaks about her spending priorities .

Last week’s public intervention by chief constables warning that the government will fail to meet its pledges on crime unless they get more cash is sign enough of that.

With little more than a week to go until the most consequential Spending Review for 10 years, the Treasury is facing desperate last-ditch lobbying from departments that have yet to agree their settlement.

In contrast with previous Spending Reviews, housing has the advantage of a politically powerful secretary of state in charge: Ms Rayner has repeatedly promised “the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation”.

But the “biggest boost” can mean many different things, some of them genuine, some of them not remotely up to the challenge of the moment.

She’s also saddled with a manifesto pledge that most people regard as unfulfillable: 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament.

There’s a strong argument that she will not come close without a significantly increased Affordable Homes Programme, but others are making the case for ‘free’ alternatives: to boost private housebuilding and development by for-profit housing associations.

“Angela Rayner is also saddled with a manifesto pledge that most people regard as unfulfillable: 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament”

The Home Builders Federation is lobbying for the return of the Help to Buy equity loan scheme, arguing that this is the first time in decades there is no government programme to assist first-time buyers. If that sounds like a lot to swallow, only 10.4% of 20-44-year-olds who do not already own their home can afford to buy.

However, that argument is double-edged, since it also strongly suggests that the new-homes target cannot be met by the market alone, and supports the argument put forward by the housing sector that investment in affordable homes is key .

We know there is more money for capital investment. After chancellor Rachel Reeves tweaked her fiscal rules, she says an extra £113bn is available. But there are many competing demands on that: defence has joined health as a key priority, with new funding for military homes announced, and regional investment in energy and transport projects also being talked up.

England’s largest housing associations have warned that, “by the end of the parliament, affordable housing completions will have fallen to the lowest levels since [World War II] without urgent and specific interventions for London”.

But new homes are just part of the housing story. What about existing ones?