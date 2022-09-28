What was missing from the Mini Budget

I watched last Friday’s ‘Growth Plan’ announcement with an increasing sense of foreboding. I’m no economist, but it feels like a huge gamble to be funding tax cuts by borrowing money that we don’t have – and it looks like the markets agree. But what really shocked me was that there was nothing in the Mini Budget to provide hope or relief for the low-income families enduring the worst of the cost of living crisis.

“The start of the chancellor’s ‘new era’ will see nearly seven million UK households left facing desperate fuel poverty this winter”

Tax and National Insurance cuts don’t do much to benefit those on the lowest incomes. The National Insurance cut, for example, doesn’t help anyone who earns less than £242 per week. For someone on national minimum wage working 35 hours, it’s worth just £1.13, and even less for those on Universal Credit – just 51p a week.

Earlier this month, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation published its minimum income standard for 2022. It provides a benchmark for the minimum income a household needs to achieve a basic standard of living. It shows how inadequate basic benefit rates now are.

To illustrate, assuming a person on Universal Credit pays their full rent out of their housing costs element (a big assumption as high rents mean the benefit element is often not enough to cover it), their basic allowance for living expenses is at least £215 per week below the Minimum Income Standard for all household types. It’s £386 per week less for couples without children – £50 less than the gross earnings for full-time work at the minimum wage.