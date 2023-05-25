What we hope to achieve with the Better Social Housing Review action plan

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Kate Henderson and Gavin Smart explain their commitment to improve the sector through the Better Social Housing Review
A little over a year ago, leaders from across the sector came together to reflect after a period of sustained criticism and scrutiny of the sector and the homes and services it provides.
We had all seen examples of poor practice that no one could accept or excuse, and we also suspected that trust in social housing was being eroded with every additional news report – arriving almost daily at that time.
Each person in that room felt a weight of responsibility to address these challenges – to fix problems where they existed and to demonstrate that as a sector we want to listen, learn and improve.
That action came in the form of an independent panel set up by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH): The Better Social Housing Review (BSHR).
We asked the panel – most of whom had direct experience of social housing – to speak to tenants, customer-facing staff, sector leaders and our closest partners to understand the challenges we face as a sector and to make clear recommendations for collective action.
What could we do as a sector to drive change?
After six months of conversations, evidence gathering and careful consideration, last December the panel reported seven recommendations.
Since then we have been working with members to develop an action plan that lives up to the ambition of the review, which reflects the best practice that already exists and the many competing priorities housing associations grapple with right now.
We have been overwhelmed by the levels of engagement with this work and we’re pleased that it has been endorsed so widely across the sector. We are grateful for every insight and idea we received along the way that has helped us to deliver this significant, ambitious and wide-ranging piece of work.
“It’s pressure that has been building over decades of cuts in investment and has been super-charged by the building safety crisis, climate change, the pandemic and the country’s recent economic and financial challenges”
The sector’s work on equity and equality is rightly at the heart of this action plan. Drawing on the review’s important reflection that tackling racism and structural inequality must be woven into everything we do, our action plan promotes specific and clear steps we can all take to ensure our services and organisations are truly inclusive.
This has been possible thanks to the working group on structural inequalities and racism in the BSHR that was set up to specifically shape these actions.
We have already seen support from across the political spectrum and from our closest partners for the Better Social Housing Review. We have started the process of rebuilding trust in the sector.
We are also delighted that our local government colleagues will be joining us on this journey. We look forward to working together to improve the data we hold and understanding we have of our homes. With councils on board, this work has the chance to reach and improve the experience of all social housing tenants.
We also make it clear here today that we cannot do this alone. The panel was clear on this point: members recognised the multiple external pressures the sector is facing. It’s pressure that has been building over decades of cuts in investment and has been super-charged by the building safety crisis, climate change, the pandemic and the country’s recent economic and financial challenges.
Our action plan calls for the government to work with us to address the sector’s long-standing challenges. This means the return of dedicated funding for regeneration. This means a long-term, joined-up strategy for meeting housing need. This means the government stepping up to provide a stable and supportive policy environment.
Our action plan today demonstrates the commitment from the NHF, CIH and our members to do everything we can to improve the quality of our homes and services. But in order to fully resolve the issue of poor-quality housing in this country, we need policy and financial support from, and to work in partnership with, the government.
Gavin Smart, chief executive, Chartered Institute of Housing; and Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation
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