What we hope to achieve with the Better Social Housing Review action plan

A little over a year ago, leaders from across the sector came together to reflect after a period of sustained criticism and scrutiny of the sector and the homes and services it provides.

We had all seen examples of poor practice that no one could accept or excuse, and we also suspected that trust in social housing was being eroded with every additional news report – arriving almost daily at that time.

Each person in that room felt a weight of responsibility to address these challenges – to fix problems where they existed and to demonstrate that as a sector we want to listen, learn and improve.

That action came in the form of an independent panel set up by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH): The Better Social Housing Review (BSHR).

We asked the panel – most of whom had direct experience of social housing – to speak to tenants, customer-facing staff, sector leaders and our closest partners to understand the challenges we face as a sector and to make clear recommendations for collective action.

What could we do as a sector to drive change?