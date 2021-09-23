What went wrong on the Eastfields Estate?

Until June this year, few had heard of the Eastfields Estate beyond its 466 households. That all changed when ITV News broadcast images of the squalid conditions those residents were dealing with: widespread disrepair, pervasive black mould and vermin running riot.

Now the estate, in Mitcham, south-west London, has become a touchstone for service issues in the social housing sector.

After ITV’s reporting (with the story also covered by MyLondon, and by BBC News only last week), Clarion Housing Group apologised to residents and set to work fixing the immediate problems. It avoided a regulatory downgrade, but in a letter to the 125,000-home landlord, the Regulator of Social Housing called the episode “disappointing” and issued a warning about risks to the sector’s reputation. A number of Eastfields residents are now pursuing claims under the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act.

Clarion also committed to investigating what went wrong in a “lessons learned” report.

Inside Housing was given an exclusive preview of that report, published today, as well as an interview with Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, to discuss the findings.

It is clear that the UK’s largest housing association is trying hard to exercise transparency. She and the Clarion board, Ms Miller says, are “distraught by what we found at Eastfields” and wanted the report “to be as honest as possible and as comprehensive as possible”.

Running at a decidedly succinct six full pages, the report is based on an extensive door-knocking exercise and interviews with staff. Its central finding is: “The approach we had taken in managing homes nearing the end of their life was not robust enough… We were too reliant on residents reporting issues and chasing us to ensure the work was done.”

Eastfields is set for demolition as part of Clarion’s £1.3bn regeneration programme for the Merton borough. At the time it was built for the council in the 1970s, the estate’s single low-rise perimeter block was quite pioneering, but the landlord has emphasised that the buildings “were poorly designed” and are now “near the end of their life”.

In case any readers are wondering, the estate passed into the ownership of Clarion precursor Circle in 2010 as part of a 9,000-home stock transfer from Merton Council. At the time, the association promised to spend £129m on improvements to the homes over the next decade.

The council said it was unable to tell Inside Housing how much was actually invested over that period as its agreement does not require Clarion to provide the information. Ms Miller is confident that the transfer agreement has been met.