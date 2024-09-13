What we’ve learned from the development of our design code in Barking & Dagenham

Only use external expertise where you need it: We did most of the work using our in-house planning and design expertise. Before outsourcing, consider what you can do yourself. It will pay off. We’re now helping other councils develop design codes. Please contact me to see how we can help you.

Engagement takes time: Bringing together a representative group of people in a vast area is time intensive. Allow for this and pay residents for their participation.

Being clear and transparent: Writing accessible policy that is easy to read and minimises room for misinterpretation is challenging. Don’t be tempted to rush this.