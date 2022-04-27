What will become of Michael Gove’s social rent housing ambitions?

Michael Gove’s challenge to “Thatcher-worshipping” Conservatives to want more social rented housing feels like another significant milestone in the party’s journey on the issue, but the final destination remains unclear.

Speaking at a conference organised by housing charity Shelter, the levelling-up secretary said he was exploring ways to increase support for social rent and change rules that restrict funding for it outside of the most unaffordable parts of the country.

He also admitted that previous Conservative policies have “tilted more towards a particular set of products that are not truly affordable and have not enabled housing associations and others to generate the housing at the social rent that they need”.

The speech followed a report in The Sunday Telegraph that he is set to scrap the Section 106 of planning contributions and replace it with an infrastructure fund that will pave the way for a “council housing explosion”.

John Rentoul at The Independent sees all this, plus his success in bullying developers into paying up for building safety, as evidence that Mr Gove will be a strong contender in the undeclared 2022 Conservative leadership contest.

At the same time, Telegraph columnist Liam Halligan, another speaker at the Shelter conference, argued that “council housing should be central to the Conservative brand” and that the party should shift subsidies from benefits to bricks.