What will our future homes look like?

How might AI and machine learning be used in future?

The IoT devices being deployed in homes today are generating massive datasets. Just one of our environmental sensors can produce more than 100,000 readings a year. The quantity of data they generate overall is so large that human analysis would be pretty much impossible, so you really do need the capabilities of AI and machine learning to analyse them. Where these technologies can help is by interpreting that data and then feeding that back as insights or information about the conditions within a property.

There is a lot of learning that can come from this. AI can look at millions of data points and spot trends. With damp and mould, we can look at environmental conditions within connected properties and see how those trends develop over time, and then use those patterns to identify other properties that are at risk – and even the level of risk for each home – before it gets to the point where damp and mould appear.

It becomes a more proactive system. By flagging problems early, you can take remedial or preventative action, or advise residents on how to change their behaviour to prevent damp and mould developing.

That’s also good news for the housing provider, because once damp and mould appear, it takes quite a lot of work and cost to fix them.

Are there other benefits that might arise from this kind of data analysis?

It can also be used to inform and shape legislation. We are lucky that there are excellent and comprehensive statistics around fire alarms and fire detection systems within properties, but that quality of data isn’t yet available around other areas such as indoor air quality or damp and mould.

The growing datasets will enable us to start sharing high-quality analysis on these issues, and hopefully that can be used to steer awareness and legislation.

We have recently shared some of the data from our connected carbon monoxide alarms, and that is providing insight that will hopefully be used to shape carbon monoxide legislation in future.

This data will also help manufacturers like us to design better products. We’re able to install hundreds of thousands of products in the field, in real-world environments. That gives us an excellent feedback loop on how those products are performing.

Physical hardware has a longer development period, but software and data are now integral parts of these systems, too, and they can move quite quickly. That means manufacturers will be able to implement positive changes much more quickly than in the past.