What will social housing providers need to address in 2024?

1. New regulatory frameworks

Many of the key provisions of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 will kick in this year. It is a landmark moment for the social housing sector. A much greater focus on tenant issues will now be proactively regulated by the Regulator for Social Housing.

For registered providers (RPs), this means significant changes to the way they operate, where they allocate funds, the range of data they need to collect and the way tenants are involved in decision-making structures. There is a lot for RPs to consider, and the early part of the year will be the last opportunity for them to prepare before they are subject to regulatory scrutiny from April 2024.

As well as the introduction of a proactive consumer regime and a new set of consumer standards, the government will release the results of their consultations on Awaab’s Law and the professional qualifications RPs’ employees will need to hold. RPs therefore need to be alive to whether further changes to their businesses will be needed.