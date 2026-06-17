What you need to know about… Greater Manchester housing

What you need to know about housing in Greater Manchester – from new development to net zero and regulating the private rented sector. Hannah Fearn reports ahead of Housing 2026
All eyes are on Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham as he slugs it out to be the next MP for the Makerfield constituency. As we enter the final days before polling day, he’s streets ahead. If he takes the seat, it will be his first step on a clear path to 10 Downing Street.
In the nine years he has led Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham has made housing policy a personal priority. Just three years ago he launched an ambitious new plan for the city region to provide decent housing for all, with a major overhaul of how development, allocations and support services would be provided.
Next week, delegates at Housing 2026 will have the chance to grill the potential future prime minister during a keynote session on the progress of that housing plan and find out what it might mean for his vision for tackling our national housing crisis.
So, what is Greater Manchester’s housing policy?
Launched by Mr Burnham in 2023, Greater Manchester’s housing plan is described as a 15-year mission to create “healthy homes for all”. The mayor’s vision for the county’s housing stock has policies for every sector, including a plan to eradicate sub-standard private rented properties and improve living conditions, bringing all homes up to a decent standard within that period.
The plan is funded by the Greater Manchester Trailblazer Devolution Deal, which included 100% retention of business rates for a decade, leadership of the local £400m affordable homes programme and £150m in brownfield funding to develop new homes.
The Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) is using its financial freedom to commit to a Housing First programme, funding refurbishment to bring empty properties back into use to tackle homelessness and reducing the use of temporary accommodation.
The combined authority says its housing policy is based on the philosophy that good health, good education and good jobs cannot come without a good, permanent home and that delivering the right mix of homes is essential to meeting the needs of the region’s growing and ageing population.
Greater Manchester has ambitious plans to build 10,000 new, high‑quality, affordable and energy‑efficient homes by 2039. As part of its local plan, in 2025 the GMCA announced that a third of all homes in its major housing schemes would be affordable.
The devolution agreement also granted the combined authority the right to acquire properties from poor-performing private landlords. Manchester has since established a Good Landlord Charter – launched during the Housing conference last year – to raise standards in the private rented sector and enforce action against rogue landlords.
Good-quality landlords that are signed up to the scheme and meeting expectations can access funding to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. Mr Burnham has called on the government to give the region the power to apply a mandatory standard to all rented homes.
The devolution deal is also funding neighbourhood health champions, helping vulnerable people to live independently and safely, and keeping residents in their homes for longer. This is designed to bridge the gap between local housing and care provision.
While launching the plan for housing three years ago, the mayor said: “A healthy home is fundamental to a society where people can grow up, get on and grow old… If everyone buys in together, to this new vision, I believe something special will happen.”
During the conference session on Housing First, experts – including Charlie Norman, chief executive of Mosscare St Vincent’s, and Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford and deputy mayor of Greater Manchester, among others – will describe exactly how this vision is being executed in practice, including the challenges and successes along the way.
The early signs are very positive. Manchester’s rate of affordable housing completions last year was the highest in more than 15 years, with 791 out of a total 2,993 new homes. Of those, more than half (59%) were for social rent, up from only a third (32%) at the start of the plan. This means just over a fifth of the target of 10,000 new affordable homes by 2032 has already been met.
Manchester City Council itself is aiming for 36,000 new homes in total, of which 31% has already been delivered. The council said there is a “strong pipeline” of new homes under development, which is “driven by strong partnership working and despite ongoing challenges in the construction market”. It is aiming for 60% of new homes to be for social rent in the next phase.
Since the housing plan launched, 86% of new affordable homes have been delivered in partnership with social landlords using Homes England funding and council-owned land.
However, earlier this year, deputy mayor Mr Dennett admitted that pressure on development finances meant that some of the GMCA’s ambitions around reaching net zero had been compromised. “Between now and 2027 we want to deliver 10,000 truly affordable, net zero carbon homes – or highly energy-efficient. We might need to retrofit the net carbon at some point in the future because of viability constraints,” he said.
Mr Dennett said current grant rates were not high enough to build fully carbon-neutral homes at this stage. “Building fabric-first with a view to then retrofitting at a point in time in the future is really, really important. Because what that means is you don’t stall the market delivering the units. You get on, and you do it and then you revisit it,” he said.
The Housing First partnership between the 10 councils in Greater Manchester has seen 137 people rehoused over the past three years and 80% of participants have sustained an 18-month tenancy. The authority has recently closed a consultation on its empty homes strategy and is now designing a new model to allow the council to convert these into available housing more quickly.
The success of the housing plan depends on the buy-in of all 10 councils within the combined authority. Until now, Greater Manchester has benefitted from having a Labour mayor in Mr Burnham and Labour leaders at nine local authorities.
As one advisor to housing associations based in the region put it: “All this devolved power makes a huge amount of sense and you can get a lot done if everybody is on board. Everything’s red apart from a bit of Stockport so it does work, but as soon as there’s a political wobble, who knows? It’s pretty well bound together, but the question is going to be what happens next.”
Mr Burnham is highly likely to leave the role of mayor, with polling putting him well ahead in the contest for Makerfield. And, looking at recent election data, there is a strong chance that the next mayor of Greater Manchester could represent Reform UK.
“How does all of this work out if you’ve got lots of developed power and lots of devolved finances, but also a combined authority that doesn’t agree? How do they continue to make the progress they have done in a completely new political reality,” the housing association advisor added.
Whether the housing plan survives until the end of the next decade will depend on the custodians who are responsible for driving it forward during the next phase.
Housing 2026 will take place between 23 and 25 June. Click here to find out more about the sessions.
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