What you need to know about… Greater Manchester housing

While launching the plan for housing three years ago, the mayor said: “A healthy home is fundamental to a society where people can grow up, get on and grow old… If everyone buys in together, to this new vision, I believe something special will happen.”

During the conference session on Housing First, experts – including Charlie Norman, chief executive of Mosscare St Vincent’s, and Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford and deputy mayor of Greater Manchester, among others – will describe exactly how this vision is being executed in practice, including the challenges and successes along the way.

How’s it going so far?

The early signs are very positive. Manchester’s rate of affordable housing completions last year was the highest in more than 15 years, with 791 out of a total 2,993 new homes. Of those, more than half (59%) were for social rent, up from only a third (32%) at the start of the plan. This means just over a fifth of the target of 10,000 new affordable homes by 2032 has already been met.

Manchester City Council itself is aiming for 36,000 new homes in total, of which 31% has already been delivered. The council said there is a “strong pipeline” of new homes under development, which is “driven by strong partnership working and despite ongoing challenges in the construction market”. It is aiming for 60% of new homes to be for social rent in the next phase.

Since the housing plan launched, 86% of new affordable homes have been delivered in partnership with social landlords using Homes England funding and council-owned land.

However, earlier this year, deputy mayor Mr Dennett admitted that pressure on development finances meant that some of the GMCA’s ambitions around reaching net zero had been compromised. “Between now and 2027 we want to deliver 10,000 truly affordable, net zero carbon homes – or highly energy-efficient. We might need to retrofit the net carbon at some point in the future because of viability constraints,” he said.

Mr Dennett said current grant rates were not high enough to build fully carbon-neutral homes at this stage. “Building fabric-first with a view to then retrofitting at a point in time in the future is really, really important. Because what that means is you don’t stall the market delivering the units. You get on, and you do it and then you revisit it,” he said.

The Housing First partnership between the 10 councils in Greater Manchester has seen 137 people rehoused over the past three years and 80% of participants have sustained an 18-month tenancy. The authority has recently closed a consultation on its empty homes strategy and is now designing a new model to allow the council to convert these into available housing more quickly.

What will happen next?

The success of the housing plan depends on the buy-in of all 10 councils within the combined authority. Until now, Greater Manchester has benefitted from having a Labour mayor in Mr Burnham and Labour leaders at nine local authorities.

As one advisor to housing associations based in the region put it: “All this devolved power makes a huge amount of sense and you can get a lot done if everybody is on board. Everything’s red apart from a bit of Stockport so it does work, but as soon as there’s a political wobble, who knows? It’s pretty well bound together, but the question is going to be what happens next.”

Mr Burnham is highly likely to leave the role of mayor, with polling putting him well ahead in the contest for Makerfield. And, looking at recent election data, there is a strong chance that the next mayor of Greater Manchester could represent Reform UK.

“How does all of this work out if you’ve got lots of developed power and lots of devolved finances, but also a combined authority that doesn’t agree? How do they continue to make the progress they have done in a completely new political reality,” the housing association advisor added.

Whether the housing plan survives until the end of the next decade will depend on the custodians who are responsible for driving it forward during the next phase.

Housing 2026 will take place between 23 and 25 June. Click here to find out more about the sessions.