What you need to know about… London housing

London’s housing crisis is bad for the residents in the capital, but it also has ramifications for the whole of the UK. Next week in Manchester, a theatre at the Housing 2026 conference will be dedicated to London housing.

So before you go, we bring you a short guide to what is going on in London’s housing sector. What will be the main topics of debate? Who are the important people to hear from? And what ideas might come up?

From ‘build, baby, build’ to ‘oh, please can someone build some homes’

London has a housebuilding problem.

Only 6,325 homes were started in the first three months of the year. Or, as JLL pointed out earlier this month, only 7% of the annual target set out in the London Plan. The consultancy’s research pinned this on the growing number of unsold homes, as the new build premium (new build in London costs 26% more per square metre than buying an existing home) combines with familiar issues of high service charges.

To this, you can add in: high construction costs, delays in building regulations for tall buildings, planning issues and the high cost of finance.

There is a slightly different story for affordable housing compared with the wider market – the latest statistics from the Greater London Authority (GLA) show a 135% jump in affordable housing starts in the last financial year. Starts on new homes funded by the GLA’s programmes hit 9,355 in 2025-26, compared with just 3,991 the year before. Most of these homes are social rent.