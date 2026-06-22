Here’s what you need to know about regeneration in the North – from funding, to Decent Homes upgrades, to economic growth. Hannah Fearn reports ahead of Housing 2026 #UKhousing

And next week’s Housing 2026 conference will include a dedicated Great North Theatre , focusing on housing partnerships, with regeneration “at the heart of the agenda”.

The consortium’s members own or manage nine in every 10 social homes in the North.

In this context, the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) group of housing providers is in the middle of a major inquiry into how housing-led regeneration can drive growth in the region, and unlock hundreds of thousands of new homes.

With £39m pledged to create new affordable housing and a 10-year strategy for the sector in place, as well as a £1.5bn fund for neighbourhoods to be shared out, there is hope for a fresh start for regeneration.

In the North of England, alongside acute housing shortage in the biggest cities, large areas of social housing stock languish in poor condition. Some neighbourhoods feel abandoned by successive governments, as investment in communities has dwindled since the end of the New Labour years.

The whole of the UK is facing a housing crisis, but that crisis doesn’t look the same everywhere.

The timing for this renewed focus is positive: three months ago, the chancellor indicated that the government was still committed to Northern prosperity by announcing £1.7bn of new investment in its city regions, to kick-start regeneration.

But can the North still get what it needs from a government in turmoil, and in an economy that is growing too slowly?

And what’s going on with regeneration in the North now?

“It’s not just about the need for new supply but the need for regeneration. The North is not homogenous and it doesn’t look the same all the way across, but there are many places where it looks very distinctly different,” Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the NHC, told Inside Housing last year.

She also said there was a huge appetite for change and improvement in the North, where regeneration has not yet become synonymous with gentrification and exclusion: “We can look at positive examples of regen in the North that have been done ‘with’ people rather than ‘to’ them.”

“The North is not homogenous and it doesn’t look the same all the way across, but there are many places where it looks very distinctly different”

Last year the NHC launched its inquiry into regeneration in the North, known as Renew, to understand how projects are progressing – or not – in the region and how to make large-scale neighbourhood renewal a more viable prospect.

Over the past 18 months, the research team has surveyed everyone from council officers and housing association chief executives to local residents and community businesses.

Although the final report is still underway, delegates at Housing 2026 can hear the first findings shared by leading contributor Patrick Murray, executive director of policy and external relations at the NHC.

Early analysis has found that housing-led regeneration could create more than half a million new homes in the North, but that devolved funding to design and lead that would be necessary to see such an ambitious target to fruition.

Around 100,000 homes are already planned in forthcoming regeneration schemes, mainly based in towns and cities, but there is the opportunity for 320,000 new homes on brownfield land, too.