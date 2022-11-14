Whatever happened to Black Lives Matter?

How is the housing sector is doing on grappling with race, and the cost of inaction on a personal level and for tenants? @jester reports #UKhousing

Recently, Inside Housing brought some members of the panel together for a broad discussion on how the sector is doing on addressing racism and implementing the idea – or ideal – of being anti-racist.

Inside Housing set up an editorial panel of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people working in housing, to advise and shape our coverage. Many of the stories we have published on racism in the past couple of years – how it affects tenants, housing staff and organisations – have come from ideas provided by that panel.

After George Floyd’s murder in the US in 2020, the UK housing sector had its own reckoning with racism. Many social landlords made commitments to fight racism, and promised a range of specific actions, from publishing data on the ethnicity pay gap to changing recruitment.

Pulse of the sector

That question, it turns out, is hard to answer, because the data doesn’t exist.

“I think change has to be evidenced by a change in the data. Firstly, you’ve got to be collecting it and, secondly, you’ve got to have some targets that mean you actually get there in the end. And I don’t see any of that at the moment,” sums up Cym D’Souza, chief executive of Arawak Walton Housing Association and chair of BME National.

The sector has started to gather some data on a voluntary basis. The National Housing Federation’s data tool for English housing associations provides some information, and Inside Housing has also published UK-wide data on representation in top jobs.

Both these surveys reveal under-representation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people at executive and board level, as well as under-representation in terms of gender, sexuality, disability and other protected characteristics.

Other data is lacking. Measures of tenant satisfaction broken down by ethnicity and other protected characteristics could provide important insights on disparities. Data on the condition of homes is also not broken down by the ethnicity of tenants, although national datasets, such as the English Housing Survey, suggest that ethnic minority households across the country are likely to live in worse conditions and experience more overcrowding.

Research also uncovered evidence of links between Black and minority ethnic communities being more likely to live in poor housing conditions and more likely to be at risk of COVID-19.

Anecdotally, many of the disrepair scandals in social housing that have generated national news coverage have involved Black and minority ethnic tenants.

“It is so very difficult to say we’ve made progress. I am still waiting for the housing association that will say, ‘We have looked at our data’”

“When we first started talking about Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd murder, there was a lot of discussion about how we lock this into organisation-wide [key performance indicators]. How do we measure this? How do we make sure it’s something that, when we come back to it in two to three years’ time, we’ve got a way of actually saying, ‘This is how far we’ve come.’

“And those discussions went absolutely nowhere,” says Adunni Adams, head of development delivery at Catalyst Housing.

“It’s so very difficult to say we’ve made progress; I don’t even know what the measures of success are any more,” says Olu Olanrewaju, director at Altair, the consultancy, and chair of Leadership 2025, a charity that aims to make housing’s leadership more diverse.

“I’m still waiting for the housing association that will say, ‘We’ve looked at our data, we’ve looked at our worst-condition properties [in terms of ethnicity and other protected characteristics of residents], this is what our findings are and this is what we’re going to do about it.’ That, to me, is what I see as progress, when organisations are culturally curious about this.”

“I think that’s the leading indicator for me, when there is some transparency around what the actual impact is, of services to our tenants and to our customers,” Ms Adams adds.

If housing bodies aren’t gathering this information, is regulation the answer?

“Most of the major changes that have happened in the sector have been foisted upon [it]. It has either been [regulation-driven or legislation-driven]. It is always an external stimulus,” Mr Olanrewaju says.

“The reason they were having this conversation about Black Lives Matter is because an event happened in the United States that is getting a number of people in the housing sector to at least make claims or statements of intention.

“The question is, ‘Why did we have to wait?’” he adds.

Ms D’Souza says: “It has to be regulation, with teeth.”

We might not have data, but how do panel members feel the sector is doing?

“I think we’ve still got a long way to go,” says Jahanara Rajkoomar, director of community investment at Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH). “I don’t think this is about MTVH. I think if others were being 100% honest, they would be saying similar things.”

Dilip Kavi, chief executive of PA Housing, an organisation with a good representation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people, says: “Even in my position at PA, there are still various things I haven’t conquered.”