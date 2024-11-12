What’s next on planning? The foundations are in place, now we need the bricks and mortar

We need to hear more about how Labour intends to fulfil its housebuilding promises, and who those homes will be for, writes Spencer McCarthy, chief executive of retirement property specialist Churchill Living #UKhousing

The early signs are promising. Some called the recent Labour Party Conference, “a housing conference with a political party attached”, with Labour yimby events being some of the liveliest on the fringe circuit.

If official figures support the Tories’ calculations of success, it will heap pressure on the Labour government to deliver on its own housebuilding target of 1.5 million houses over this parliament.

Later this month, official statistics will be published on net additional dwellings, covering the year to March. This should settle the question of whether the Tories built the one million houses they promised to deliver in the last parliament.

It stood to reason, following a manifesto that had “getting Britain building again” as a key policy pledge, backed by a Planning and Infrastructure Bill, and commitments to improve local planning decisions by modernising planning committees, building on brownfield sites and the grey belt.

The real challenge now is to follow through on these promises. Reforming planning committees is essential, and some would argue that a more drastic overhaul, possibly even abolishing them, could be necessary. Decisions on appeal are becoming standard procedure in our broken planning system, as opposed to being a measure of last resort as originally intended.

This is in danger of becoming a luxury for the big developers that small and medium-sized enterprises simply can’t afford. Indeed, it was for this reason that it was particularly encouraging to hear chancellor Rachel Reeves commit £3bn worth of support in guarantees to boost the supply of homes and support small house builders.

“Decisions on appeal are becoming standard procedure in our broken planning system, as opposed to being a measure of last resort as originally intended”

Churchill Living’s planning application for 47 retirement apartments in Romsey is a case in point of why the new government needs to tear up the red tape. Our application was initially recommended for approval by professional planning officers at Test Valley Borough Council, with the recommendation overturned by councillors at the Southern Area Planning Committee. During the process, the council’s witness, under cross-examination, conceded the council’s case could not be sustained. Hence, at the inquiry, the council concluded that it could no longer justify the reasons for refusal and that planning permission should have been granted.

The end result was that the council returned to its original position of approving the application. But in the meantime, by playing politics instead of applying planning law, that committee will have squandered tens of thousands of local council tax payers’ money on legal costs – money which could and should have been put to better use elsewhere.