What’s the alternative to Section 21?

The second reading of the Renters (Reform) Bill this week saw the government kick the idea of banning Section 21 evictions into the long grass of “the justice system needs to be fit for purpose”… it’s an indefinite delay that will mean more families will experience homelessness.

As an organisation that works with landlords, and as a landlord ourselves, we know that there needs to be protection for landlords who want to safeguard their livelihood and their property. As an organisation that works to support tenants, we know there needs to be protection from arbitrary eviction.

“Section 21 is used on a whim by unscrupulous landlords who don’t care about the tenant, they just want them gone”

The protections for both landlords and tenants – note I didn’t say “both sides”; there’s often an unhelpful tone that this is some sort of adversarial battle – sit in strengthening Section 8 “reasonable circumstances” but there is nuance in how these will be enforced and how that could be used to disadvantage good landlords and good tenants.

For example, how will “ground to sell the property” be enforced? The first part is fairly simple: after the first six months of a tenancy the landlord is able to end a tenancy because they plan to sell the home.

What evidence needs to be collected to ensure that a sale is genuine, how long will a home need to be on the market as an asset before a change of mind can be made? What is the redress of a tenant who may know that the home has not been sold and cycled back into the rental market, and what protections are there for landlords who have made a financial decision not to sell, but to return to the PRS?

The bolstering of the guidance around evictions where arrears, breaches and anti-social behaviour are present is welcomed as it gives landlords confidence that they can – under these circumstances – end a tenancy, as long as the current backlog of pending court actions is cleared.