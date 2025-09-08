What’s the future of MHCLG without Rayner?

Would the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) have achieved as much without Ms Rayner? Housing might still have been a relative priority, but probably not, I’d say. Supporters of social and council housing – and the people who need it – have lost an ally who knew its value from her own experience.

As Ms Rayner put it in her resignation letter : “I would never have become deputy prime minister if not for decisions taken by the last Labour government: giving me a council house to support me, Sure Start to help raise my kids and the security of a minimum wage – and I can only hope that the changes I made in government will have the same impact for young girls growing up on council estates like I did.”

Her back story is so unusual and compelling that it’s easy to romanticise it, but it’s that authenticity that was at heart of the best tribute to her that I’ve read so far – from Kimia Zabihyan of Grenfell Next of Kin about the sensitive way Ms Rayner handled the decision about the future of Grenfell Tower.

We will never know what else Ms Rayner might have done at MHCLG, but her resignation leaves it in a weaker position against future demands from the Treasury and probably changes the balance between its two principal aims: delivering 1.5 million new homes by the end of the parliament, at the same time as (a direct quote from her that made it into the manifesto) “the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation”.

Those aims should complement each other, however there is also an underlying tension between them over which takes priority. The early signs are that the first will be top of the agenda of new housing secretary Steve Reed.