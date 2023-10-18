What’s the point in sub-market rents?

Matthew Bailes breaks down why the UK’s sub-market rents are not achieving their societal aims, and what the government needs to do #UKhousing

First, the welfare system means that people on very low incomes pay very high effective marginal tax rates as they take on work, because of the way benefits are withdrawn. This is bad for the people affected because they don’t keep much of what they earn, and it is bad for the rest of us because it disincentivises work – the so-called “poverty trap” effect. Self-evidently the less people pay in rent, the lower down the income scale they ‘taper off’ benefits completely, greatly mitigating the problem.

The debate should go back to policy-first principles, so a good starting point is the most basic question of all: why offer rents below market levels? After all, the state could in theory address housing need through revenue subsidies (housing benefit) in the private sector, and increasingly does just that.

The debate that has started on rent policy is timely, given that the current “settlement” has just one year left to run.

Second, for most groups that rely solely on the state or are in very low-paid employment, pretty much all the available evidence says that capital subsidy (grant) to pay for sub-market rented homes is more cost effective than revenue subsidy (housing benefit) in the long run. The case becomes even more compelling if the macro-economic benefits of building new homes, rather than paying to rent existing homes, is factored in.

Third, there are some subtle but important advantages in having a sector focusing on offering sub-market rents, rather than relying on the market alone. For example, the social housing sector makes an important contribution to overall supply and can act counter-cyclically – which has at times been crucial in sustaining housebuilding during market downturns. “The social housing sector makes an important contribution to overall supply and can act counter-cyclically – which has at times been crucial in sustaining housebuilding during market downturns” The sector also lends itself to effective regulation – in part because providers wish to access subsidy – which means strong levers can be created to ensure appropriate quality of accommodation and services. Regulation also provides a means to ensure that taxpayer funds (capital or revenue) delivering value for money and, in the case of the not-for-profit sector, are reinvested appropriately. These benefits would be much harder to achieve via a regulated private rented sector.