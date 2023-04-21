Wheatley appoints contractors to £500m affordable housing framework

Scotland’s biggest housing association has appointed eight contractors to its four-year affordable housing framework #UKhousing

Wheatley aims to develop 5,500 new homes over the next four years across all affordable tenures, as well as 12,500 more by 2032.

Cruden, Hadden, McTaggart and The JR Group are among the builders to secure places on Wheatley’s construction framework, opening themselves up to potential projects worth £500m.

It expects 1,000 homes to be built per year in Dumfries and Galloway and across the central belt of Scotland via the framework, although it added that the framework could be used for construction elsewhere in the country.

Contractors will primarily be building new homes, but work may also include conversions and renovations of homes and non-residential buildings.

Demolition, remediation and infrastructure work will also be procured through the framework.