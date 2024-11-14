Wheatley raises homeless allocation target by 1,000 properties

Scotland’s largest housing association had previously committed to providing 10,000 properties to homeless people by 2026, but the group said on Tuesday that it would increase this target by 10% to help local authorities and support agencies dealing with the housing emergency.

With a year of the strategy still to go, Wheatley said it had already housed 8,300 people.

The housing association, which owns and manages 64,000 homes across 19 local authorities in Scotland, currently offers 60% of all its new lets in the central belt each year to people experiencing homelessness.