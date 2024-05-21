Wheatley retains A+ stable credit rating from Standard & Poor’s

S&P said Wheatley retained its A+ rating due to a focus on traditional social housing activities, “solid management expertise” and flexibility in plans.

The review involved analysis of the group’s financial performance, new-build programme, investment into existing homes and the evolving Scottish policy and regulatory context.

S&P carried out its annual review of the landlord, which owns 93,700 homes across Scotland, in April.

It forecast the increase in Wheatley’s rental income to offset the pressures from rising investment in existing stock, alongside a “modest rise” in debt. It expected Wheatley’s margins to recover to “about 27%” by the end of March 2027, up from 21% estimated for 2023-24.

S&P’s research update highlighted “strong demand for Wheatley’s properties”. It said: “We expect an uptick in rental revenues, on the back of the group’s expanding asset base and planned rent increases, alongside the group’s ability to secure grants for investments in existing stock, to gradually strengthen Wheatley’s financial performance.

“Furthermore, with the considerable grant support from the Scottish government to fund development and the flexibility in the group’s plan to reprofile its development program, we anticipate that debt will increase at a modest pace, supporting the improvement of Wheatley’s interest coverage.”

The rating agency said Wheatley’s existing assets were of “solid quality”, noting that the energy performance of homes was “more favourable than sector peers” with almost 92% having an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or above.