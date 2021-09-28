Wheatley sees surplus fall £23m into red

Wheatley Group saw its post-tax operating surplus sink to £23.2m into the red in part due to financing costs and a rise in operating expenditure.

Wheatley’s surplus was inflated in 2020 as a result of the acquisition of 10,356-home Dumfries & Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP) in 2019, which contributed to a large part of the group’s £229.3m of non-turnover income on its overall balance sheet for the 2020 financial year.

Those non-revenue gains swung to a £7.99m loss in the latest accounts, which also attributed to the drop in overall surplus.

The Scottish group, which has seven social landlords within it, saw turnover rise from £357m to £388.6m in the year to 31 March 2021.

Operating expenditure also rose from £271.6m in 2020 to £303.9m in 2021, with a further £99m of finance charges, up by £28m from £71.9m in 2020 also attributing to the swing surplus for the year.