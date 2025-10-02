Wheatley’s surplus soars by more than £80m as new home completions hit new high

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Wheatley Group has increased its post-tax surplus by more than £80m after completing its highest number of new homes in six years.
Scotland’s largest social housing provider posted an £88.7m surplus for the 2024-25 financial year, more than 19 times the figure of £4.6m last year.
The 64,000-home landlord recorded a £72m rise in grant income for the year, which made up the bulk of a rise of more than £100m in its overall turnover.
Wheatley said the boost in grant money was linked to finishing 844 new homes, up from 348 last year and its largest number in a single year since 2018-19.
More than 550 of these new homes were for social rent and around 280 were for mid-market rent.
The group explained in its accounts that it does not recognise grant money for new homes as income until the properties are completed.
Overall, it recorded nearly £100m of grant income from completing new build homes and acquisitions, up from £27.6m the year before.
Social lettings activity also accounted for part of the group’s higher turnover, increasing on last year by £24m.
But this core area of work reduced as a proportion of the group’s turnover, going from nearly three-quarters to just under two-thirds (64%).
Wheatley also increased the number of lets it made to people experiencing homelessness after raising its target in response to Scotland’s housing crisis.
The group made 2,673 lets to homeless households in the last financial year, which it said was 60% of relevant lets and the highest amount since its 2021-26 strategy came into force.
The landlord is aiming to make 11,000 lets to people experiencing homelessness by the end of the next financial year. Jo Armstrong, the landlord’s chair, said it is now “well-placed” to meet this goal.
Steven Henderson, chief executive of Wheatley, said: “At Wheatley, we know how much a safe, warm home can transform lives.
“From families having dinner together around the kitchen table to children having space to do their homework, better homes lead to better lives for the people living in them.
“That’s why I am particularly proud of two of Wheatley’s biggest successes this year: building new homes and tackling homelessness.”
He said the group is currently working on 19 projects set to deliver more than 1,003 new homes.
“The scale of this development is even more significant given the challenging operating environment, including changes to the Scottish government’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme grant, as well as rising labour, material and maintenance costs,” he added.
“It means Wheatley is once again on track to be the largest builder of social rented homes in the UK, which is a remarkable achievement.”
The accounts come after Wheatley maintained its A+ credit rating earlier this year.
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