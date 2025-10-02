Wheatley’s surplus soars by more than £80m as new home completions hit new high

Scotland’s largest social housing provider posted an £88.7m surplus for the 2024-25 financial year, more than 19 times the figure of £4.6m last year.

The 64,000-home landlord recorded a £72m rise in grant income for the year, which made up the bulk of a rise of more than £100m in its overall turnover.

Wheatley said the boost in grant money was linked to finishing 844 new homes, up from 348 last year and its largest number in a single year since 2018-19.

More than 550 of these new homes were for social rent and around 280 were for mid-market rent.