Wheelchair-accessible homes are more than a ‘nice to have’

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Properly accessible housing for wheelchair users is vital for their well-being and economic empowerment, writes Christina McGill
Readers of Inside Housing need no persuasion that a suitable, affordable home is something that every member of society deserves.
Yet, given the number of disabled people making do in unsuitable places, it’s clear that more accessible new homes are needed if we are to have a more equitable future for all.
The government has already acknowledged the value of inclusively designed homes. In July 2022, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced its plan to establish the ‘accessible and adaptable’ standard as the default for all new properties.
Habinteg, along with other members of the Housing Made for Everyone coalition, are keenly awaiting the implementation of the new baseline.
However, for disabled people who use wheelchairs, this step alone will not suffice. Their daily housing needs are better met through the ‘wheelchair-user dwellings’ standard. To date, it remains the duty of England’s local planning authorities to set targets for the delivery of these homes. Sadly, Habinteg’s monitoring figures indicate that around half of local plans lack any such target.
With mounting pressure on public and developer finances, how can planners demand such a luxury when the wheelchair-user standard is by its nature more expensive to build than its less-accessible sibling?
Habinteg recently commissioned the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) to develop an up-to-date model of the social and economic value of wheelchair-accessible homes.
The results, described in the Living not Existing report, provide a holistic assessment, showing that when a wheelchair user is living in a suitable home, the value generated easily outstrips the ‘extra’ cost of building the property in just the first 10 years of occupation.
“The public purse also gains through reduced demand for social care services in the home, and costly residential care can be minimised or avoided altogether”
Accessible housing is a cornerstone of economic empowerment. When a disabled person has a suitable home, the independence they gain can be the key to greater economic self-sufficiency.
A previous study by the LSE found that working-age disabled people who have their access needs met at home are four times more likely to be in employment than those in unsuitable housing.
During my time at Habinteg, I’ve heard many powerful examples of this. A person’s freedom and independence within the home can have a profound impact on their overall well-being, even their sense of what’s possible. And that’s before factoring in the practicalities of working life and what that demands of our domestic environment.
The public purse also gains through reduced demand for social care services in the home, and costly residential care can be minimised or avoided altogether.
Overall, the LSE team found that local authorities can save around £1,700 for a household with a disabled child; £4,800 for a household with a working-age wheelchair user; and £9,200 for a later-years household, annually. And because an accessible home is a safer home, the NHS also spends less treating injuries or exacerbated health conditions.
There are many other valuable factors supported by wheelchair-accessible homes, not least the ease of building and maintaining family roles and social relationships.
“How can planners demand such a luxury when the wheelchair-user standard is by its nature more expensive to build than its less-accessible sibling?”
These are powerful numbers.
However, to utilise this insight to its full potential, we need a mindset change that breaks down the silos between budgets and departments to rally resources around a common purpose that supports outcomes across health, social care, housing and employment.
As a start, Habinteg is calling for the National Planning Policy Framework to firmly instruct planning authorities to devise explicit plans for wheelchair-accessible properties, with the Planning Inspectorate enlisted to enforce this requirement.
Homes England can also lead the way, committing to invest in wheelchair-accessible homes across all tenures and housing types.
Wheelchair-accessible homes are not merely a matter of convenience for disabled people, and they are not just relevant in ‘specialist’ settings. As the new evidence shows, they contribute significantly to our society’s well-being and economic sustainability.
So rather than asking whether we can afford to build them, it’s time to change the question and ask ourselves if we can afford not to?
Christina McGill, director of social impact and external affairs, Habinteg
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