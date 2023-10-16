Wheelchair-accessible homes are more than a ‘nice to have’

Having more disabled people in the workforce not only benefits the individual, their employer and their household, society benefits through tax and National Insurance contributions and a reduced welfare benefit bill.

The public purse also gains through reduced demand for social care services in the home, and costly residential care can be minimised or avoided altogether. Overall, the LSE team found that local authorities can save around £1,700 for a household with a disabled child; £4,800 for a household with a working-age wheelchair user; and £9,200 for a later-years household, annually. And because an accessible home is a safer home, the NHS also spends less treating injuries or exacerbated health conditions. There are many other valuable factors supported by wheelchair-accessible homes, not least the ease of building and maintaining family roles and social relationships. “How can planners demand such a luxury when the wheelchair-user standard is by its nature more expensive to build than its less-accessible sibling?”

Comparing extra build costs to the value of the benefits each home generates, the LSE team found that, over the first 10 years of a new home’s life, the gains would be between two-and-a-half and five times the upfront cost, with multiples of this value generated during the full lifespan of the home.

These are powerful numbers.

However, to utilise this insight to its full potential, we need a mindset change that breaks down the silos between budgets and departments to rally resources around a common purpose that supports outcomes across health, social care, housing and employment.

As a start, Habinteg is calling for the National Planning Policy Framework to firmly instruct planning authorities to devise explicit plans for wheelchair-accessible properties, with the Planning Inspectorate enlisted to enforce this requirement.