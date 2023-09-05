The NHS benefited by hundreds of pounds per household per year, the report said, while savings to government through tax, national insurance and reduced welfare spend were £700 for a household with a disabled child and £2,400 for a working-age adult household.

An older disabled person’s household did not provide any welfare savings.

Researchers highlight that living in a wheelchair user home can increase the likelihood of an individual being in work, which can increase a household’s disposable income, or help the parent of a disabled child access part-time work.

Wheelchair user properties are known as M4(3) in building regulations. Currently, of England’s 324 local plans, 162 have no target for such homes.

Accessible and adaptable homes, which include step-free access to all entrance-level rooms, are set to become the baseline for new homes once government plans announced in July 2022 are implemented.

But the researchers said they believe that these homes “are not going to be appropriate for all households that include wheelchair users” and there will still be “an ongoing need” to build wheelchair user homes.

In the report, the researchers admitted that “the needs of individual wheelchair users are very varied, and that there are uncertainties, and risks which need to be acknowledged in any model of this kind”.

However, it concluded, the main finding “is that the overall positive benefits of new wheelchair accessible housing appear to clearly be greater than the costs”.