When an inspector calls: what to expect and how to prepare for an RSH inspection

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A regulatory inspection is not just a box-ticking exercise – it is an opportunity to showcase excellence, embrace transparency and drive meaningful improvement. By prioritising strong governance, customer engagement and continuous progress, Dawn Hendon of WHG believes an inspection can be a moment of pride rather than pressure
The arrival of a housing inspector often triggers a mix of emotions, including anticipation and perhaps a smidge of apprehension. But an inspection by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is not just a regulatory necessity, it’s a valuable opportunity to showcase commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.
From experience, a well-prepared and proactive approach to regulatory inspection can ensure that the process drives positive change.
The housing sector is evolving, and so are the standards by which it is measured. The introduction of new consumer standards means that as well as the focus on governance and financial viability, the lived experiences of customers are now also regulated and inspected.
This is not just about meeting regulatory requirements – it’s about ensuring every customer has a safe, warm and quality home, and a relationship with their landlord where they feel valued and respected.
At WHG, preparing for an RSH inspection is not about checking boxes. It’s about demonstrating a genuine understanding of the organisation, including its challenges and having robust plans in place to address them. It also involves pursuing continuous improvement, with the aim of doing things even better.
This approach has been shown to transform the inspection experience into a moment of pride, highlighting WHG’s strengths and commitment to improvement.
A recent inspection proved a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at WHG, achieving all three ‘ones’.
The governance rating reflects the strong processes in place and the exceptional board, known for its cohesive and collaborative approach. The inspectors recognised the board’s diverse perspectives and their ability to challenge constructively.
A key success was demonstrating how the customer’s voice is incorporated into decision-making across the organisation, including at board level, with examples such as customer impact assessments and engagement sessions with a wide range of customers from different backgrounds and experiences.
However, WHG is not resting on its laurels, as there is always room for improvement. For example, anti-social behaviour (ASB) services were not where they were desired. Work has been underway with a customer scrutiny group and investment has been made in training for colleagues, but there is more to be done, particularly in addressing serious ASB events that impact communities.
There has also been transparency regarding challenges in the repairs service, acknowledging the high demand, material costs and labour shortages that affect the ability to get it right for every customer, every time.
Critical factors contribute to a successful inspection outcome. This includes strong governance, where the board – characterised by diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to the organisation’s values – forms the foundation of effective governance.
Financial fortitude is another key element, as sound financial planning and robust business plans are essential for achieving a strong viability rating. A clear understanding of finances and preparedness for various scenarios helps navigate the challenges of both the current and future economic climate.
Additionally, the RSH places significant emphasis on customer voice and engagement. It’s essential not only to deliver services but also to actively demonstrate how customer feedback shapes decision-making.
Embracing diversity and inclusion is also paramount, with services tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers by collecting and analysing data on customer demographics to develop truly inclusive and responsive services.
A culture of radical transparency is vital, encouraging colleagues to raise concerns without fear of reprisal, allowing for the proactive identification and resolution of potential issues, thereby preventing crises.
Practical preparation for an RSH inspection involves continuous improvement thorough record-keeping and active customer involvement. Starting early is crucial – performance should be continuously monitored, self-assessments conducted regularly, and staff kept updated on the latest regulations.
Building a comprehensive library of key documents, including management accounts, risk reports, board minutes and policy documents, can save time and effort when the inspection call comes.
Seeking external guidance, such as engaging a consultant for a mock inspection or connecting with other housing associations that have recently undergone inspections, can provide valuable insights and identify areas for improvement.
“The RSH inspection is not a burden to be endured; it’s an opportunity to be embraced. It’s a chance to showcase strengths, identify areas for improvement and deliver even better services to customers”
Crafting a clear narrative – being open and honest about organisational strengths and areas of concern – demonstrates transparency, self-awareness and a commitment to improvement.
Engaging the team is also vital, as the inspection is an opportunity to showcase their hard work and expertise, as they are the ones delivering services to customers every day.
The RSH inspection is not a burden to be endured; it’s an opportunity to be embraced. It’s a chance to showcase strengths, identify areas for improvement and deliver even better services to customers.
By approaching the process with openness, transparency and a commitment to continuous improvement, it is possible not only to navigate the inspection successfully, but also emerge stronger and more resilient.
Sharing experiences and insights on preparing for RSH inspections, along with collaborating and sharing best practices, will collectively contribute to a stronger, more accountable and customer-focused housing sector.
Dawn Hendon, corporate director of governance, compliance and communications, WHG
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories