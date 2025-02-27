When an inspector calls: what to expect and how to prepare for an RSH inspection

The arrival of a housing inspector often triggers a mix of emotions, including anticipation and perhaps a smidge of apprehension. But an inspection by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is not just a regulatory necessity, it’s a valuable opportunity to showcase commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

From experience, a well-prepared and proactive approach to regulatory inspection can ensure that the process drives positive change.

The housing sector is evolving, and so are the standards by which it is measured. The introduction of new consumer standards means that as well as the focus on governance and financial viability, the lived experiences of customers are now also regulated and inspected.

This is not just about meeting regulatory requirements – it’s about ensuring every customer has a safe, warm and quality home, and a relationship with their landlord where they feel valued and respected.

At WHG, preparing for an RSH inspection is not about checking boxes. It’s about demonstrating a genuine understanding of the organisation, including its challenges and having robust plans in place to address them. It also involves pursuing continuous improvement, with the aim of doing things even better.

This approach has been shown to transform the inspection experience into a moment of pride, highlighting WHG’s strengths and commitment to improvement.