When it came to the crunch, we rated ourselves only partially compliant for equality, diversity and inclusion

Immediately before being bitten by the housing bug, I worked in the NHS. It was a time when the service was grappling with the implementation of fundamental changes to the GP contract, and it wasn’t pretty.

Under the terms, GPs received extra payments if they had a range of policies in place – carers’ policies and the like. There needed to be no evidence of implementation of the policies – just a policy. This led to a few unscrupulous practices divvying up the list, writing one each and sharing them about. As I said: not pretty.

“We are proud of where we are and have done a fair amount of work in this area. Yet when it came to the crunch, we rated ourselves only partially compliant for ED&I”

I was reminded of this when considering compliance against our chosen code of governance: the National Housing Federation’s (NHF) Code of Governance 2020. With a focus on equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I), and organisational culture, it is a huge improvement on the previous incarnation. It says organisations must have policies and targets. It also avoids the mistake of the GP contract by being explicit that you ought to be delivering against them.

We at ISHA have an incredibly diverse and inclusive board and workforce. We are proud of where we are and have done a fair amount of work in this area. Yet when it came to the crunch, we rated ourselves only partially complaint for ED&I.

Let me explain.