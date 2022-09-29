When it came to the crunch, we rated ourselves only partially compliant for equality, diversity and inclusion

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Ruth Davison reflects on how Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association has been working on equality, diversity and inclusion, including what has gone right and what has gone wrong
Immediately before being bitten by the housing bug, I worked in the NHS. It was a time when the service was grappling with the implementation of fundamental changes to the GP contract, and it wasn’t pretty.
Under the terms, GPs received extra payments if they had a range of policies in place – carers’ policies and the like. There needed to be no evidence of implementation of the policies – just a policy. This led to a few unscrupulous practices divvying up the list, writing one each and sharing them about. As I said: not pretty.
“We are proud of where we are and have done a fair amount of work in this area. Yet when it came to the crunch, we rated ourselves only partially compliant for ED&I”
I was reminded of this when considering compliance against our chosen code of governance: the National Housing Federation’s (NHF) Code of Governance 2020. With a focus on equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I), and organisational culture, it is a huge improvement on the previous incarnation. It says organisations must have policies and targets. It also avoids the mistake of the GP contract by being explicit that you ought to be delivering against them.
We at ISHA have an incredibly diverse and inclusive board and workforce. We are proud of where we are and have done a fair amount of work in this area. Yet when it came to the crunch, we rated ourselves only partially complaint for ED&I.
Let me explain.
We start from a place where more than 40% of our board identify as Black and minority ethnic, 50% are women, and 80% are under the age of 55. Almost a third are residents. Our workforce is 64% Black and minority ethnic, with colleagues from diverse backgrounds in executive and ‘head of’ roles.
When George Floyd was murdered in the US, we declared we would become proudly anti-racist. We held staff focus groups, published an anti-racism action plan and came up with a procedure for addressing racism.
“By year end we’d done a lot, but we hadn’t developed a strategy with meaningful objectives because we were still struggling to define them – the opposite of the GP practices that had done nothing but come up with a policy”
We delivered inclusive leadership training, trained mental health first-aiders, and established an ED&I staff council that is supported by an external consultancy resource. Believing in co-creation, we tasked the council to co-create the ED&I strategy with us. But here’s the thing: it wasn’t really ‘with us’. We left them to it.
There were understandable reasons: an IT security incident which took a huge amount of executive time, building safety, staff turnover in key roles etc. Understandable, but there’s always something going on.
The result? By the year end, we had done a lot, but we hadn’t developed a strategy with meaningful objectives because we were still struggling to define them – the opposite of the GP practices that had done nothing but come up with a policy. There was no scoping of where we were – save for our results from the NHF’s ground-breaking data collection exercise – nor where we wanted to be.
As our chair Mervyn Jones said when discussing our compliance against the code: “We can be proud of where we’ve got to, but if we don’t know where we want to go next, we won’t get there.” Because unless boards and executive teams give ED&I space on agendas, have real ambition for it, develop measurable targets and then support to make it happen, they’re not doing what’s needed.
“Ours is a sector born out of tackling injustice, but we have not always got it right”
Working with colleagues to ensure they feel comfortable to be themselves at work or on our boards, and ensuring we tap into the talents of others who share our values but are currently underrepresented on boards or within our organisations, must be priorities. This requires the same close focus as other deliberations. It requires plans. Not only because it makes business sense – though it absolutely does – but because it’s the right thing to do.
Ours is a sector born out of tackling injustice, but we have not always got it right. Witness the need for specialist Black and minority ethnic housing associations, such as one of our legacy organisations, Lien Viet. It was founded by people from Vietnam who had fled war and then faced discrimination in housing.
So let’s embrace this challenge. Let’s be clear about what we want to achieve. Write the strategy and actually deliver on it.
Ruth Davison, chief executive, Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association, and member of the equality, diversity and inclusion in housing group, National Housing Federation
The next national equality, diversity and inclusion data-collection exercise will take place in spring 2023
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