When planning retrofit works, stick to the ‘four Cs’

The ‘Four Cs’ are…

Context: understand the context of the building – its condition, location, construction form and occupancy levels, as well as geographical features such as solar gain, wind direction and risk of flooding. All these factors are essential to ensure the building project is understood in terms or opportunities and barriers. The information gathered at this stage is essential for the retrofit designer to ensure the design is compatible with this context.

Coherance: ensure coherence in approach and detailing. Address the connections and penetrations in the building from services and openings, ensure that thermal bridging is addressed and reduced, and that the materials are compatible with the materials the building is constructed of, focusing on any need for a total vapour open approach or a vapour closed approach to moisture management in the fabric of the building.

Capacity: build in capacity in the design and construction phase for mistakes, uncertainties and future challenges.

Caution: ensure that caution is taken in the use, maintenance and aftercare phase where there are ongoing requirements of care and uncertainty of outcomes, and in any circumstances where there is any uncertainty, apply caution and do not over optimise the building to a point where failure is inevitable.