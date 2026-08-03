When policy becomes personal: the Welsh government must listen to the youth voice on renters’ rights

No-fault evictions leave people without certainty and security of housing and they have no place in a modern housing system. My perspective is shaped not only by my own experience, but also my work as a housing advisor for a social welfare charity in Cardiff. I support many vulnerable clients who have been served no-fault eviction notices with little or no explanation.

Although tenants can technically challenge retaliatory no-fault evictions, many are understandably reluctant to remain in their property until legal proceedings begin – the prospect of homelessness is frightening, and the likelihood of success can feel uncertain.

“There should be clear and transparent grounds for possession accompanied by appropriate notice periods, similar to the approach taken in England”

Housing Futures Cymru welcomes the Welsh government’s intention to restrict the use of no-fault evictions, and I hope that this is the beginning of a complete ban.

Where landlords have legitimate reasons to recover possession (for example, because they intend to sell the property) there should be clear and transparent grounds for possession accompanied by appropriate notice periods, similar to the approach taken in England.

We are also interested in seeing what further proposals emerge on affordability. One of the key messages in our manifesto was that unaffordable private rents do not just affect individual tenants, they place additional pressure on an already overstretched social housing system by pushing more people towards it.

If the Welsh government’s research concludes that rent caps are not the right solution, then tenants must still have fair, accessible ways to challenge unreasonable rent increases.

This is particularly important where rent rises are used in response to tenants reporting disrepair. No one should have to choose between living in poor housing conditions or risking a rent increase simply because they spoke up.

The government’s announcement represents an important first step. For lots of young people, these reforms are not abstract policy debates, they are our lived reality. We would be eager to work with the Welsh government as these proposals develop, making sure that the voices of young renters remain at the heart of housing reform in Wales.

Lucy White, member, CIH Housing Futures Cymru