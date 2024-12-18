When small meets large – making a merger work for both parties

As the housing sector faces growing economic pressures, a challenging funding environment and the demands of regulatory changes, more and more smaller housing associations are compelled to consider merging, to consolidate their resources for greater financial resilience and enhanced service delivery and operational efficiency.

We’ve experienced significant growth across Karbon over the past two years, both organically through the development of new homes and services, and inorganically through new partnerships, stock transfers and acquisitions.

Our approach to growth is firmly linked to our mission to provide customers and communities across the North with the foundations they need to reach their full potential. Growth for us isn’t just about getting bigger for the sake of it, but about ensuring we can offer greater economies of scale, or provide a more concentrated base for locally focused services.