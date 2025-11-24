Despite it being a great result in the end, speed of delivery was not one of the success factors with this project, and some customers in the blocks opted out of the improvements. This reduced our delivery rate, so this experience told us that if speed was a key part of the funding going forward, then our next programme needed to focus on houses and not flats. This was lesson one.

We listened to others, too. We took all the best practice we could find from schemes being delivered by other housing associations and we found that there were three main things causing slow completions.

First, we spotted early on that some of the delayed delivery was down to poor data. Most housing associations had a list of homes they were targeting with these improvements, and it was based on historical data showing homes rated D for energy performance or lower.

Meanwhile, when our homes were fully assessed by energy experts, some were actually recording a C energy performance rating. That removed some of the homes we were planning to improve with this funding. You then have to move on quickly to the next home on the list, but your delivery options are reducing each time you move on.

The second issue impacting improvement completions in the early days was that many of us picked the wrong types of improvements to make to our homes. Some lengthy improvements just didn’t help us to get motoring fast enough, such as EWI, which is very difficult to do in winter.

So, we stuck to what we knew worked, and made three decisions to help us deliver at pace.

First, internal wall insulation. Many of us have been delivering internal wall insulation (IWI) on refurbishments for years and we know it works well. IWI also has the benefit of retaining our lovely Victorian facades, which can help maintain that important sense of ‘place’.

Secondly, we spoke to our partner contractor, Next Energy, about the benefits of turnkey versus split delivery. It was clear that turnkey was much simpler, quicker and a more streamlined, better overall experience for customers. So, we switched to the turnkey method.