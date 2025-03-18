Instead we asked lawyers at TLT, which fed into the report for a broader picture. In short: shared owners are leaseholders, and usually the lease specifies that if rent is not paid, they could lose the property entirely.

If this happens, the shared owner could be left in a very vulnerable position – with no asset and potentially still liable for the rest of the mortgage.

Heff Heathcote, a partner at TLT, notes: “If there was equity and a freehold, you could split that equity, and at least the victim-survivor [is left in] not a great position but [gets] something.”

In some cases, lenders may intervene. The bank could staircase the shared ownership to 100%, restructuring the mortgage, or pay the rent for a time. However, these decisions tend to be based on affordability. Serena was in an unusual position. She had paid for the equity share of the property with savings and was unmortgaged. She did not have a lender to approach for help.

Serena attempted to fight the possession case, but lost and had to find the money to pay off the arrears and landlord Heylo Housing’s costs. She also made an unsuccessful complaint to the Housing Ombudsman over the landlord’s handling of her case.

Currently, Serena hopes to sell the property to extricate herself from this situation. Her former partner initially delayed giving permission for the sale.

This was a point of contention between Heylo and Serena, who wanted the provider to remove her former partner from the lease before she paid the arrears, or to sell the property and pay off the arrears from the proceeds. Heylo had little choice: it cannot legally remove a party from the lease and when two people are listed on the lease, both must legally consent to sell.

“It is always the same: issues and problems are always made my problem – not my ex, the one who’s abusing. He’s not inconvenienced in any way,” Serena says.

“If there was equity and a freehold, you could split that equity, and at least the victim-survivor [is left in] not a great position but [gets] something”

A Heylo spokesperson says: “While we recognise the difficult circumstances the customer has faced, Heylo acted in accordance with our responsibilities at all times throughout this case. While legal action is always a last resort, we were grateful to both the county court and Housing Ombudsman for ruling in Heylo’s favour.”

When the situation came to light, Heylo acknowledged it did not have a domestic abuse policy in place. This has since become a regulatory requirement (see box above).

In theory, there is a legal avenue open to victims of economic abuse, such as through the Matrimonial Causes Act if the couple were married, or the Family Law Act 1996. However, Natalie Drew, a partner at TLT, warns these mechanisms are “not quick”. Also, she says, legal aid has been largely withdrawn for family law cases, making it harder for survivors to have their cases heard.

One of UK Finance’s recommendations is that the Home Office and Ministry of Justice should “ensure all victim-survivors can access professional legal advice”.

One possible solution is for courts to be allowed to order ‘interim several liability’, which requires the mortgage or debt to be treated separately, rather than jointly. SEA’s report calls for a cross-government taskforce to consider this and other legislative changes.

Not all fixes, though, require legislation. As this story was being prepared for press, Heylo sent an email to Serena, addressed to her and her former partner, seemingly from a contact person who was not aware of the case. Serena replied, explaining the abuse again to the new person. “I don’t want to see his name. You could say it’s a petty thing, but it’s a known thing that triggers you, especially in your email inbox,” she says.

Inside Housing understands Heylo swiftly apologised, and Serena has made an official complaint.

A Treasury spokesperson says: “Economic abuse has devastating consequences. The financial services industry, including mortgage lenders, have made progress in responding to economic abuse and we continue to work with the industry to help combat it.”

In the meantime, it seems likely that the options for shared owners experiencing economic abuse will remain limited. Like Serena, whose situation at the time of writing remains unresolved, they will likely find no plan in place should they approach their landlord.

“It’s very lonely,” Serena says. “You’re already feeling lonely and isolated as a domestic abuse victim anyway, and that just added to how I felt.”

*We refer to Serena by her first name to protect her anonymity