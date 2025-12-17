Where are the gaps in the homelessness strategy?

While it makes sense to shift from crisis management to prevention, it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to fix the crisis, writes Jules Birch #UKhousing

While the logic of shifting focus from crisis management to prevention is undeniable, it remains to be seen whether the strategy will go far enough. And even if all the proposals are implemented in full, England will still be some way behind Scotland and Wales in ending homelessness (or ensuring that homelessness is rare, brief and unrepeated).

Nobody would disagree with the long-term vision to “end homelessness and rough sleeping and ensure that everyone has access to a safe, decent and secure home”, but that future still looks a distant prospect.

For all the positive proposals in the new homelessness strategy for England, there are still some big gaps to fill if it is to achieve its ambitions.

The three headline targets for national accountability in A National Plan to End Homelessness are to increase the proportion of people for whom homelessness is prevented, end the unlawful use of bed and breakfasts (B&Bs) for families and halve the number of people sleeping rough long term. All are to be achieved in this parliament.

There are also targets to reduce homelessness after discharge from prisons, care and hospital, even if the commitment to help refugees and migrants seems weaker.

Just as important – and key to implementation – will be local accountability, which will come via a new outcomes framework for setting out the national priorities that central government will work with local authorities to deliver.

Implementation relies on funding and, though the strategy highlights £3.5bn of investment in homelessness and rough sleeping services over the next three years, most of that was already announced in the Spending Review.

The strategy will also be reliant on changes in the wider housing system, and here the government has a good story to tell on the Renters’ Rights Act, the scrapping of the two-child limit, potential application of Awaab’s Law and the Decent Homes Standard to temporary accommodation and the “generational” (if still inadequate) increase in social and affordable housing investment.

“Key to implementation will be local accountability, which will come via a new outcomes framework for setting out the national priorities that central government will work with local authorities to deliver”

So far, so good, but what about those gaps?

The first, and most gaping, is the continuing freeze in Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates confirmed in the Budget. With rents already 20% higher than LHA rates, this is a guaranteed mechanism for homelessness generation rather than prevention.

The strategy argues weakly that: “We recognise some private renters need support with their rent. That is why we will work across government to keep Local Housing Allowance rates under review in order to deliver on the government’s priorities, including maintaining the long-term fiscal sustainability of the welfare system. In the short term, in 2025-26, those who need additional support with their housing costs can approach their council and apply for Discretionary Housing Payments.”

This paragraph could have been cut and pasted from any of the Conservative justifications of their cuts and freezes over the last 15 years. Labour ministers know the problems they caused, and now are perpetuating those same problems.