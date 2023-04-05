And it was utterly failing to engage with the huge task of decarbonising the existing housing stock, ducking the issue in its energy strategy on what it billed as Green Day even as its own advisors warned that it must be tackled urgently.

File on 4 on Radio 4 was back on ITV territory with an investigation of conditions in social housing in London, this time featuring tenants of One Housing and Notting Hill Genesis and an interview with ombudsman Richard Blakeway.

However, in reaction to what looked like examples of clear and basic failures in the management of repairs and maintenance, the National Housing Federation drew attention to the wider issue of the ageing stock and the lack of any budget for regenerating existing estates. The government parroted its standard lines about how much it is investing through the Affordable Homes Programme.

Most of the Rental Health series across Radio 4 and 5 Live confirmed how utterly broken our housing system has become.

“Fundamental rules such as ‘never, ever sell more public land’ were particularly striking in a UK context”

But what was striking is that none of it should come as much of a surprise to anyone in housing or in government – the scandal of temporary accommodation in particular has been exposed many times before and yet nothing ever really changes.

If there was a problem with the series, perhaps it was a tendency to accept the system as it is rather than asking why it is like that – treating the prospect of renter reform as the answer, for example, rather than as a minor improvement to a market that does not work.

That’s where the optimistic note sounded in the Radio 4 series on solutions really came into its own.

The series started in Vienna, the Austrian capital that has built on the socialist housing policies adopted after the First World War and become a beacon of hope for affordable housing policies across Europe. Developers might not like rules that two-thirds of developments over 150 units have to be for subsidised housing, but the system works.

Britain was once heading in that direction too, of course, before governments began to put quantity ahead of quality and before the introduction of the Right to Buy. The long-term damage done by the policy – not so much the sales as the failure to reinvest the proceeds – meant that council housing was never able to mature into a sector capable of adapting to the future as it has in Vienna.

We also heard from Barcelona, which has adopted a long-term housing strategy inspired by Vienna that is starting to produce results. Fundamental rules such as “never, ever sell more public land” were particularly striking in a UK context.

Solutions like this could be implemented in Britain – at a local level with enough devolution of power, or at a national level with enough political will – but action is required across tenures, across government and across the housing system, not just piecemeal reform around the edges of it.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove admited this week that “the current housing model – from supply to standards to the mortgage market – is broken” and progress on fixing it has been “piecemeal”.

His comments in an introduction to a series of essays published by the centre right thinktank Bright Blue on Monday are striking, but you have to wonder if he really understands the scale of the failure – or how radical the solutions need to be.

Jules Birch, award-winning columnist