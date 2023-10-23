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My life experience informs how I work with our tenants. It’s vital we make sure our frontline staff have diversity of background and life experience, writes Bibicha Muhima
There’s a lot of talk (and Inside Housing articles) about the need for more ethnic minorities on the board and in senior leadership positions, who understand the cultural backgrounds and sensitives of their communities. But the effort to diversify shouldn’t just be focused on the leadership team – but also at a grassroots level. We must start with our frontline staff.
In the mosaic of society, our neighbourhoods are the golden threads that weave together diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences. As a neighbourhood advisor, the responsibility of maintaining social harmony and advocating for inclusivity becomes a cornerstone of our role and the significance of embracing ethnic diversity cannot be overstated.
Having fled the French-speaking Democratic Republic of Congo as a young person, I had to start my life again on a foreign shore, learning to speak English and be part of an entirely new culture. Despite all the challenges in my young life, I was able to thrive in the UK, attend university and become a qualified social worker.
Both my husband and I had great jobs and a happy family life until a few years into our tenancy with ForHousing. My husband was suddenly made redundant and soon after, I battled a severe illness that required major surgery. Within a space of 18 months, we went from being a thriving family of five who always paid our rent on time, to redundancy, serious illness and a possession order on our home.
Thanks to the support from ForHousing’s Tenant Sustainment Service, not only were we able to keep the home that we loved but this traumatic life experience threw me into the path of Kirsten, a ForHousing tenancy sustainment officer, who saw my worth and encouraged me to apply for the role of neighbourhood advisor.
“Housing associations cannot sit and wait for ethnically diverse staff to wander through the door. They must seek them out”
Kirsten encouraged me to recognise how my social work qualifications and my fluency in French and multiple regional dialects could be huge strengths for the role. I’ve now been doing this job for seven years, and it’s been a fulfilling full-circle experience.
I am proud to be employed by a housing association that is committed to increasing equity, diversity and inclusion. But we know that there is work to do to increase the diversity of our colleagues, and we’re on a journey to improving that. I recently joined our Staff Forum, a space committed to actively hearing and amplifying colleagues’ voices to give them a stronger and more impactful role in shaping future initiatives.
Housing associations cannot sit and wait for ethnically diverse staff to wander through the door. They must seek them out. There is a vibrant array of ethnically rich and diverse talent hidden in plain sight across all housing stock and who better to play talent scout than those staff working on the ground?
Working with tenants from different backgrounds and diversities can present challenges, but it also offers invaluable opportunities for growth. Frontline staff must be well-versed in cultural sensitivity, communication and conflict resolution. By understanding the unique needs and perspectives of each tenant, we can tailor our approach to better address concerns, and ultimately gain a sense of trust.
This directly links to our focus as a housing association: having a strong culture of respect that consistently places the tenant at the heart of all we do.
“Kirsten encouraged me to recognise how my social work qualifications and my fluency in French and multiple regional dialects could be huge strengths for the role. I’ve now been doing this job for seven years, and it’s been a fulfilling full-circle experience”
In a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected, the role of frontline housing staff in promoting equity, diversity and inclusion within social housing communities is more crucial than ever. By embracing differences, understanding unique backgrounds and fostering a culture of respect, we can help create resilient, united and vibrant communities.
A deeply poignant moment that still resonates with me occurred when passing the door of my daughter’s bedroom one day when she was engrossed in imaginative play with her dolls. By chance, I overheard her role-playing scenario – she was a ForHousing neighbourhood advisor called “Bibicha”, giving assistance and showing compassion to her doll tenants.
At that moment, I realised the profound impact of myself as a role model in her life, and I am reminded of the significance of representation for all our tenants.
Through my daughter’s eyes, I see the powerful link between identity and belonging, and it fuels my commitment to ensuring that one day, every tenant will find a reflection of themselves in our organisation.
Bibicha Muhima, neighbourhood advisor, ForHousing
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