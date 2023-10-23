Having fled the French-speaking Democratic Republic of Congo as a young person, I had to start my life again on a foreign shore, learning to speak English and be part of an entirely new culture. Despite all the challenges in my young life, I was able to thrive in the UK, attend university and become a qualified social worker.

Both my husband and I had great jobs and a happy family life until a few years into our tenancy with ForHousing. My husband was suddenly made redundant and soon after, I battled a severe illness that required major surgery. Within a space of 18 months, we went from being a thriving family of five who always paid our rent on time, to redundancy, serious illness and a possession order on our home.

Thanks to the support from ForHousing’s Tenant Sustainment Service, not only were we able to keep the home that we loved but this traumatic life experience threw me into the path of Kirsten, a ForHousing tenancy sustainment officer, who saw my worth and encouraged me to apply for the role of neighbourhood advisor.