Where do shared owners sit in the rent reform debate?

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Are the latest rent reforms a cause of relief or concern for shared owners and shared ownership providers, asks Sue Phillips
A casual observer might conclude that the writing was on the wall for Retail Price Index-linked annual rent increases. The Office for National Statistics said: “We do not think it is a good measure of inflation and discourage its use. There are other, better measures available and any use of RPI over these far superior alternatives should be closely scrutinised.”
Yet, it has been largely left to campaigners to argue for a fairer approach to shared ownership annual rent reviews.
My report that was published earlier this year, Shared Ownership: the consumer perspective, called for the government to “consult with housing providers, sector trade and professional bodies, lenders and representatives of shared owners to determine a new ‘affordable rent’ formula for the shared ownership scheme”.
So, the series of rent reforms announced last month by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) offers reassurance to shared owners and campaigners that their concerns are being heard.
In some respects, the latest rent reforms are welcome from the shared owner’s perspective. They bring the measure of inflation used to calculate shared ownership annual rent increases into line with those for other social housing tenants, reduce the floor for rent increases from 0.5% to 0%, and provide greater certainty on housing associations’ powers to protect shared owners from unaffordable rent increases during periods of high inflation.
But the rent reforms also raise a number of questions and concerns for shared owners and social housing providers alike. The National Housing Federation commented that “the decision will come as a surprise to the sector” and has criticised the government for announcing a key change “without any prior consultation” with housing associations.
It’s generally acknowledged that the shared ownership scheme is complex and poorly understood by the general public. To the extent that any specific reforms are not retrospective, they result in multiple versions of the shared ownership offer, each providing different benefits and hazards.
This exacerbates complexity and confusion counteracting, to some degree at least, standardisation of the measure of inflation used to calculate rent increases across different social housing tenures.
The co-existence of a variety of shared ownership leases also poses administrative challenges, which could play out in the form of higher service charges and/or administration fees.
But perhaps a greater concern for current shared owners is the possibility of a two-tier market. The new model for shared ownership already provides future shared owners with longer leases and other benefits.
The new rent reforms mean that current shared owners could be increasingly disadvantaged in the marketplace when it comes to selling on. Some may be obliged to undertake simultaneous sale and staircasing transactions to eliminate ‘old’ rent arrangements if these deter potential buyers.
But such sales transition scarce social housing to the open market, and potentially to the private rental sector (which is a key driver of entry to the shared ownership scheme in the first place). This seems counterproductive.
The housing association sector has argued hard against initiatives that reduce rental income, on the basis that this would compromise their ability to improve existing homes and deliver new ones.
In many respects, providers of shared ownership are caught between a rock and a hard place: dependent on a cross-subsidy development model that doesn’t always align with the needs of entrants to the scheme for ongoing affordability, value for money and a viable exit route.
Regardless, there are compelling arguments for extending the latest rent reforms to existing shared owners.
Sue Phillips, founder, Shared Ownership Resources
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