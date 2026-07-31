WHG and Aspire Housing agree merger to form 32,000-home association

WHG, based in Walsall, and Aspire Housing, based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, first revealed they were in negotiations earlier this year.

The new organisation, expected to be known as WHG Aspire when the deal concludes in November, will be responsible for more than 32,000 homes across the Midlands.

The bosses said they adopted a “best of both” approach to talks, with Gary Fulford, chief executive of WHG, set to take the reins.