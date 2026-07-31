WHG and Aspire Housing agree merger to form 32,000-home association

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WHG and Aspire Housing, two of the best-known housing associations in the Midlands, have agreed to merge.
WHG, based in Walsall, and Aspire Housing, based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, first revealed they were in negotiations earlier this year.
The new organisation, expected to be known as WHG Aspire when the deal concludes in November, will be responsible for more than 32,000 homes across the Midlands.
The bosses said they adopted a “best of both” approach to talks, with Gary Fulford, chief executive of WHG, set to take the reins.
Sinéad Butters, chief executive Aspire Housing, is expected to “remain closely involved to support the transition and early integration”.
“This is an exciting milestone in our plans to create an organisation that is stronger, more resilient and able to achieve more for people and communities across the Midlands,” Mr Fulford said.
“By bringing together our knowledge and resources, we will be better placed to invest in the things that matter most to customers and respond to the challenges facing our sector,” he added.
“We are committed to taking the best from both organisations and building a new organisation that remains dedicated to the places and communities we serve.”
Currently, WHG owns and manages around 22,900 homes in the Midlands, while Aspire Housing has more than 9,500 properties across Staffordshire and Cheshire.
Ms Butters is a former chair of the Placeshapers group of housing associations.
Earlier this month, it was reported that WHG had completed 270 new homes in 2025-26, down from 467 the year before.
But it also saw turnover rise by more than £100,000 to £147.4m, which WHG said was driven by rent increases and new development, while its operating surplus increased to £48.5m.
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