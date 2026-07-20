WHG reports 25% rise in operating surplus as completions drop by two-fifths

WHG, which is currently in merger talks with Aspire Housing, completed 270 new homes in 2025-26, down from 467 completions in the previous year.

The 22,000-home landlord is aiming to complete a total of 2,529 homes over a six-year period, rising to 508 yearly completions in 2029-30.

Turnover increased slightly to £147.4m, up from £146.1m in the previous year, which WHG said was down to rent increases and new development.

Its operating surplus saw a 25% boost to £48.5m, and its operating margin was up by 6.3 percentage points to 32.9%.