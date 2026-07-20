WHG reports 25% rise in operating surplus as completions drop by two-fifths

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New home completions at Midlands-based landlord WHG fell by 42% in the last financial year, while its operating surplus saw a boost.
WHG, which is currently in merger talks with Aspire Housing, completed 270 new homes in 2025-26, down from 467 completions in the previous year.
The 22,000-home landlord is aiming to complete a total of 2,529 homes over a six-year period, rising to 508 yearly completions in 2029-30.
Turnover increased slightly to £147.4m, up from £146.1m in the previous year, which WHG said was down to rent increases and new development.
Its operating surplus saw a 25% boost to £48.5m, and its operating margin was up by 6.3 percentage points to 32.9%.
WHG said it has “maintained its resilience through proactive measures, its robust and cautious risk appetite and strategy treasury management”, despite a “challenging operating backdrop”.
The landlord said it has “strong liquidity”, with £200m of undrawn facilities from a total of £595m.
Gearing at WHG was 36%, down from 38% in the previous year, which the landlord has previously said is “sufficient” capacity to continue to develop new homes.
Its trading update said 2025-26 was a “challenging year in terms of void rent loss”, as it ended the year at 1.28%, which is above its 0.9% target.
“Further investment of £2.4m was made during the year [in] subcontracting arrangements to deal with unexpected volume. We remain committed to carrying out the established action plan to lower void rent loss,” the update said.
WHG’s Energy Performance Certificate Band C performance declined in the previous financial year, due to the government introducing SAP10, a new methodology for measuring energy efficiency.
The update said: “The change resulted in a number of homes moving from a [Band] C to a D. In response we have recruited additional contractors and sourced more grant to meet our targets.”
Investment in capital improvements for existing homes totalled £42.4m in 2025-26, while spending on repairs and maintenance was £38.5m.
The landlord completed 51 shared ownership first-tranche sales, with an income of £5m.
In February, WHG announced it was in talks to merge with the smaller Staffordshire-based Aspire to form a 32,000-home group. The enlarged organisation is hoping to target efficiency savings in an effort to build more homes.
Inside Housing understands a decision will be made by both boards by the end of this month.
Sangita Surridge, WHG’s corporate director of finance, said: “We’re delighted to publish a strong set of results, which demonstrate WHG’s continued financial resilience. They provide a firm foundation for continued investment in our existing homes and the delivery of much-needed affordable housing.”
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