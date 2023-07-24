How has this technology developed over recent years?

AS: One area is in fire detection itself. Previously, alarms used ionisation technology to detect fires. These alarms could only tell if smoke was present or not, they couldn’t tell the difference between a toaster that’s been on too long or a genuine fire, resulting in nuisance alarming. Now we use optical technology, which uses light to measure the density of the smoke. They are far more sensitive.

Does digital and Internet of Things technology have a role to play?

AS: Absolutely. Modern alarms don’t just transmit an alarm signal; we can find out how old that alarm is, how often it’s being tested, if there’s a pattern of alerts that could be addressed. And for the first time, we’re seeing how many times people remove their alarms. It means landlords can be a lot more reactive.

What should social landlords consider when installing these devices?

AS: The needs of somebody who’s deaf or hard of hearing is something that not everybody automatically thinks about, certainly in general needs properties. But equally, I don’t think it’s well-known just how easy it is to [meet those needs], as long as you can have an existing system that has been installed in the past five or six years. It’s simple to install these alarm modules – it is a push-fit connection, with no tools required – then you plug in the deaf and hard of hearing kit, push a button on each to get them talking to each other and you have just extended that system within five minutes.

SJ: Landlords should ensure their staff know about the range of devices that can help residents feel safer in their own homes. It helps to be informed about the latest gadgets and equipment; there are numerous housing industry conferences held throughout the year, where companies specialising in fire safety advice can be contacted. Many residents are often referred to their local authority occupational therapy team for devices to be installed – but referrals can take time to arrange. Landlords should be more proactive in making sure deaf and hard of hearing residents get the practical help they need, which could ultimately save their life. Housing officers and contractors should take care when talking to residents about their health needs, especially if it concerns a disability such as hearing loss. Directly asking residents might cause them to feel embarrassed. Instead, asking how the landlord can be of assistance, especially when it comes to making them feel more safe in their home, usually helps break down barriers.