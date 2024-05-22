Who are the new metro mayors and what do they plan for housing?

His manifesto pledges to “promote opportunities for co-operative and community-led housing projects”, and described housing as a human right that should be tackled as part of a Housing First approach.

How about the new mayors?

Labour’s Richard Parker seized the West Midlands mayoralty by a tiny margin of 0.3% from Conservative Andy Street after a recount.

Mr Parker promised to build 2,000 social rent homes a year by 2028, which he said would add up to 20,000 in total by the end of the decade.

Crucially for Mr Parker, he will have newly devolved affordable homes powers to help accomplish this. Central government has given the region a £400m transitional affordable homes settlement until 2026, after which the metro mayor will have full control over the affordable homes programme for the area.

“I plan to use those powers and those resources to have the biggest social housing development programme we’ve seen for 40 years in the West Midlands,” added Mr Parker, whose plans you can read more about on page 68.

Housing associations in the West Midlands immediately signalled their readiness to work with the new mayor to deliver his social housebuilding plans.

John Wade, director of strategy at Bromford, said: “As one of the leading developers of homes for social rent over the past few years, we support Richard Parker’s plan to see 2,000 new social rent homes being built every year by 2028 and look forward to playing our part in helping deliver them.”

A spokesperson for Midland Heart said: “We have obviously watched the campaign for West Midlands mayor very closely and were delighted to see how central social housing was to the debate. We welcome Richard’s focus on social rent and his ambition to deliver a step change in the development of new, truly affordable homes.”

Labour also triumphed in the three new mayoralties: in the North East with Kim McGuinness, the East Midlands with Claire Ward, and York and North Yorkshire with David Skaith.

Ms McGuinness told Inside Housing: “My policy is simple – everyone in our North East deserves a good home. I grew up in a council house, I know how transformative social housing can be. There are 66,000 people on the housing waiting list in the North East. I’m committed to building thousands of social homes, with a region-wide plan that makes sure those that live there can access services, transport and jobs.

“We’ll set the standard for a good home for renters, because for too many people, home just isn’t the sanctuary it should be. I’ll push the government for more powers to seize properties from private landlords who force people to live in poor conditions or leave properties empty to blight communities.

“As well as building, we’ll retrofit thousands of homes to make them cheaper and warmer to live in, decarbonising our region and creating green jobs in new construction methods, too.”

Mr Skaith, who won the new mayoralty with 35.1% of the vote, said: “An affordable home is the foundation of a good life. Everybody in York and North Yorkshire deserves a home that they can afford. That’s why I’ve made affordable housing a priority.

“The combined authority has already started on this, with £12.7m being invested in brownfield sites to build more homes. But this is just the start.

“We need to go much further. Working with providers, government and local authorities, I will be developing a housing plan for the region. I want to help build York and North Yorkshire’s communities and put people first.”

Ms Ward did not respond to a request for comment and Inside Housing could not find a manifesto online to suggest what her housing priorities might look like.

Of the two Conservative incumbents, only Ben Houchen was able to retain his mayoralty, gaining 54% of the vote. This was a sharp drop on the 73% of first preference votes he won in 2021, but still comfortably enough to defeat his Labour rival.

Mr Houchen declined to comment and there is little mention of housing on his website, apart from him describing it as a highlight to “stop the planned 350-home development” right outside the Tees International Airport terminal.

He did tell a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference in 2018 that “you don’t need Homes England” amid a claim that there are “bureaucrats” in the agency who “have never even been to the North of England”.

Regardless, metro mayors offer another way for the sector to engage and shape devolution deals and affordable housing targets.

For Labour, reports suggest that before the next general election, the Labour Party could agree “detailed delivery plans” with its metro mayors for what will be done in their regions to fix the housing crisis within the first term of a Labour government.