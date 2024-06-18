Who holds the power: chair or chief executive?

The roles of chair and chief executive have developed along the lines of the model recommended by Mr Dunne and Professor Tricker – they reside on either side, close to that see-saw fulcrum of governance. That’s not to say that the model works in every case. As for any process involving human interaction, the chair/chief executive dynamic must be worked at, not only by the individuals themselves, but also by the people and systems that inhabit either end of the see-saw.

In Lord Weinstock’s day, the chief executive in UK listed companies like GEC was all-powerful, which made it very difficult for the non-executive directors to challenge the business’s strategy. Nowadays, it is a universally held view that one of the chair’s key roles is to ensure that there is a sound strategy in place and the board has visibility on its development and delivery. On strategy, the chief executive is answerable to the board, not solely to the chair to whom they report.

Governance experts broadly agree that how the board and management interact over strategy is another critical success factor for an enterprise. Mr Dunne comments that the board should have oversight of the strategic process and management supports the process, with the resultant strategy being jointly owned. Professor Tricker states that the board has a role in strategy formulation as part of ensuring that there is shared purpose and alignment about the enterprise’s direction.

Where responsibility lies for strategy formulation may depend on whether executives or non-executive directors wield more influence on the board. In the housing provider context, chief executives and other executives have become normalised as board appointees only in the past 20 years.

Another key factor in the dynamic between the chair and chief executive is quite simply the length of time they have been in the role, which may also relate to their allegiance to the enterprise. Lord Weinstock’s allegiance to GEC, coupled with his long tenure as managing director, meant his authority was virtually unchallenged by the board for almost 30 years.

At the other end of the scale, some small charities can be impacted adversely by the excessive influence of a founder chair or dominant chief executive.

“Having recognised the crucial importance of the chair/chief executive dynamic and getting the balance right at the fulcrum of governance, the next key success factor is setting the right tone on either side”

In the housing sector, where board tenures are limited to six or, by exception, nine years and governed by regulation, there have been many examples of chief executives being in post for over 20 years. This raises a question about where authority ultimately lies and whether accountability for the executives’ actions to the board can be sustained.

Having recognised the crucial importance of the chair/chief executive dynamic and getting the balance right at the fulcrum of governance, the next key success factor is setting the right tone on either side. This involves creating a relationship based on civility and respect, coupled with an openness and willingness to debate and challenge, without which relationships can become toxic and start to fragment across the enterprise.

Awareness is the critical attribute needed by both chair and chief executive; awareness of self, of each other, of their relationship and of their impact on colleagues.

Awareness is a trait that is natural for some, but a skill that can be acquired by others. It takes practice, which can be enhanced with the help of a coach or mentor.

What is sometimes underestimated in the debate about the chair/chief executive dynamic is the contribution others can make, in particular members of the board. The chair and chief executive should set the tone, but board members have an important role in supporting a positive dynamic at the fulcrum. Skilled non-executive directors can spot where the relationship may be going awry in terms of conflict or, at the other end of the scale, collusion between the chair and chief executive.

When the chair behaves in an overzealous fashion or the chief executive overreaches, the board can help to ensure that balance is restored and awareness is exercised. Some housing provider boards now recognise the value of nominating a member of the board as the senior independent director, an innovation introduced by the Higgs Review that has been taken up across the whole NHS Foundation Trust sector.

The senior independent director has a formal role, which is to manage the chair’s annual appraisal, but can also act as a helpful conduit between the chair and chief executive, especially when this relationship is undergoing challenges.

David Levenson, founder, Coaching Futures