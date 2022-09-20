Who is new housing minister Lee Rowley?

Here we are again: a new housing minister.

Lee Rowley, the MP for North East Derbyshire, has been given the job, making him the 13th Conservative to hold the role in the past 12 years.

His predecessor, Marcus Jones, lasted 62 days. Before that, Stuart Andrew spent five months with the brief before quitting amid the rebellion against then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Barring any major shocks, Mr Rowley should last longer as new prime minister Liz Truss hopes for a period of stability, in ministerial terms at least.

But what do we know of the 42 year-old Mr Rowley? And what can the sector expect?

Background

Born and raised in Chesterfield, Mr Rowley is the son of a milkman. Both his grandfathers were miners. His career path, however, was destined for a different turn.

After becoming head boy at his local high school, Mr Rowley went on to read Modern History at Lincoln College, Oxford, before doing an MA in History at Manchester University.

Prior to entering parliament, Mr Rowley spent 13 years working in finance and consultancy roles, including spells at Barclays, Santander, KPMG and Co-op Insurance. He started off as an estate agent, he once said in an interview, but this is not listed on his LinkedIn profile.

During his career outside parliament, Mr Rowley served for eight years as a councillor at Westminster City Council. He stepped down in 2014 to focus on becoming an MP.