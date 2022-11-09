Who is new housing minister Lucy Frazer?

Another day, another housing minister.

The government confirmed on Tuesday that Lucy Frazer, who has been the MP for South East Cambridgeshire since 2015, has taken up the role.

Her appointment marks the fifth housing minister this year and 14th in 12 years.

Ms Frazer replaces Lee Rowley, who took up the role on 7 September.

Mr Rowley, now local government minister, replaced Marcus Jones, who held the housing brief for just 62 days.

Mr Jones took the place of Stuart Andrew, who quit amid the rebellion against Boris Johnson, which led to the former prime minister’s resignation.

Mr Andrew took over from Christopher Pincher in February.

You would hope Ms Frazer spends more time in the role than the past three ministers, who worked on an average of 84 days.

What can the sector expect from the 50-year-old?