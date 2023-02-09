Who is new housing minister Rachel Maclean?

It seems faintly incredible, but in other ways it doesn’t. The sector is once again having to get its head around having a new housing minister.

With Lucy Frazer barely having got her feet under the table at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), she has been whisked off to be culture secretary.

So here we are. Welcome to our 15th housing minister in the past 13 years.

So what we do know of new incumbent Rachel Maclean?

First of all, she is a relative newcomer in parliament, having won the Worcestershire seat of Redditch in 2017.