Who pays for defective housing? The impact of the Vista Tower judgment

The £13m remediation contribution order against the original developer of Vista Tower offers insights into how the Building Safety Act is being applied. Cecilia Busby, an associate at law firm Trowers & Hamlins, explains what it means for social housing providers #UKhousing

The conversion included combustible panels on the outside of the walls and serious defects in fire stopping and compartmentation. Last year, Grey GR was subject to a remediation order brought by the government, and it brought the RCO application to seek recovery of the majority of its costs of these works from the original developer and companies associated with it.

Vista Tower is a 16-storey block in Stevenage that was converted from offices into flats in 2015 by developer Edgewater. Grey GR purchased the freehold in 2018 on behalf of Railpen, the railway workers’ pension fund.

Last month, pursuant to new remedies under the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA), the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) made a remediation contribution order (RCO) for £13m against 76 companies associated with the original developer of Vista Tower to pay for a raft of rectification and fire-safety works (Grey GR Limited Partnership v Edgewater (Stevenage) Limited and others [2024]).

There are a number of key takeaways from the judgment that will be of interest to social housing providers that may be in a similar situation to Grey GR or may have been in a joint venture with developers on schemes with defects.

The judgment is the first major RCO application to be decided since Triathlon and confirms the approach taken by the FTT in that case on the issues of liability and the ‘just and equitable’ test. As with Triathlon, the judgment held that the developer was positioned at the top of a ‘hierarchy of liability’, and it was part of the purpose of the BSA regime to seek costs from those at the top before calling on contributions from those lower down.

Hence, the FTT dismissed the argument that Grey GR, being well funded, could afford to pay for the remediation. Significantly, it also held that non-qualifying leaseholders should be protected from costs in a case where there was clear developer fault.

“The judgment held that the developer was positioned at the top of a ‘hierarchy of liability’, and it was part of the purpose of the Building Safety Act regime to seek costs from those at the top before calling on contributions from those lower down”

Social housing providers seeking to identify ‘relevant defects’ and ‘relevant measures’ will want to review the judgment closely. The tribunal took a wide approach to the identification of relevant measures, finding that the developer was responsible for costs incurred that, strictly speaking, were not related to relevant defects, but which the FTT considered were required to make the building safe.

For example, the tribunal allowed the costs of replacing all fire doors, even where these had not been installed by the developer, as the works were undertaken “to seek to reduce the severity of or prevent or reduce harm to occupants that could result from, a fire”, and could therefore be included as the costs of ‘relevant steps’.