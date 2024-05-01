Whose responsibility is it to professionalise our sector?

With the government recently announcing updated guidance on the Competence and Conduct Standard, now is the time to discuss the long-term impact it may have for the sector’s future workforce.

As with many in the housing sector, CIH Futures welcomes the introduction of mandatory qualifications for certain roles in housing and believes it’s an important step in acknowledging the importance of housing as a profession and the high level of both skill and knowledge required to be in a senior position within the housing sector.

It’s been especially great to see Jill Murray, president of the Chartered Institute of Housing, champion the professionalisation agenda through her Be EPIC campaign, which emphasises the importance of qualifications and continuous development.