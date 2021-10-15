Why are residents a long way from the centre of decision-making when it comes to delivering zero carbon homes?

As a sector, our instinct has always been to put residents at the centre of what we do.

We might not have delivered this in every case, but lest we forget we will find helpful reminders of its importance in everything from the white paper to the Housing Ombudsman’s latest report. I’m sold – it’s a great idea.

So why are we seemingly so comfortable going along with the policy for improving the carbon performance of our homes that feels like our residents are a long way from the centre of our decision-making?