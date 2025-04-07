Why are social housing providers hiring for senior sustainability roles?

Housing associations are feeling the pressure of tackling carbon emissions and are addressing it through hiring more senior sustainability experts, says Claire Harrison, associate director of housing and property services at the Sellick Partnership #UKhousing

Historically, these responsibilities were often embedded within broader asset management or development roles. However, the urgency of the climate crisis and the introduction of more stringent environmental targets have led to the creation of specialist leadership positions solely focused on sustainability strategies.

As housing associations face increasing pressure to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, we are seeing a significant rise in senior sustainability roles.

Sustainability has become a defining feature in the social housing sector, with a growing emphasis on retrofit, decarbonisation and the need to meet ambitious environmental targets.

Housing associations are recognising that, in order to meet government mandates and access funding, they need dedicated expertise at the highest level.

The increasing prominence of sustainability in social housing is not just a passing trend, it has become a core priority for housing associations and policymakers alike. With increasing regulatory requirements, growing financial incentives and an urgent need to tackle both carbon emissions and fuel poverty, the demand for dedicated sustainability professionals has surged.

The government has set ambitious net-zero targets, with social housing providers expected to play a critical role. New legislation and policy frameworks, including the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, require housing associations to develop comprehensive sustainability strategies to secure funding and remain compliant.

“Housing associations that demonstrate strong sustainability leadership are more likely to secure investment and funding streams”

This must be a focus for the government, particularly when planning to deliver on the promise of building 1.5 million new homes over a five-year period – at 370,000 homes each year.

In 2024 alone, £80m was awarded to social housing decarbonisation projects. Housing associations that demonstrate strong sustainability leadership are more likely to secure investment and funding streams.

Rising energy costs and cost of living concerns have made sustainability a tenant welfare issue as much as an environmental one. Energy-efficient homes help lower tenant bills and improve quality of life.

The demand for ethical, sustainable business practices is at an all-time high. Housing associations must show tangible commitments to ESG principles to maintain credibility and attract investors.