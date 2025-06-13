Why aren’t housing associations bidding for Section 106?

The decline in housing associations bidding for Section 106 is causing development bottlenecks, but the reason behind it isn’t as simple as financing, writes Charlie Ash, housing association lead at the National House Building Council #UKhousing

This decline should concern everyone in the industry, as well as the government. With Labour’s ambitious housebuilding targets, every part of the sector needs to deliver.

Over the past few years or so, there’s been a distinct drop in the number of housing associations bidding for the Section 106 elements of housing developments. The affordable housing allocation must be fulfilled for house builders to progress sites, and this noticeable decline is causing bottlenecks in completions.

It’s not as simple as just the financing, although that, of course, is part of the problem. In my role, I work closely with many housing associations around the UK, and they report myriad reasons for this reduced appetite for Section 106.

In recent years, there has been a sharper focus on renovation, more robust maintenance programmes and improvements to existing stock. Retrofitting housing to modern standards, both in terms of comfort and safety, has taken priority, which is both timely and costly. This is good news for tenants, and ageing stock must be maintained, but this has an impact on Section 106 purchases.

In London, in particular, necessary building safety remediations have had an impact on new delivery. With a large number of high-rise residential buildings and recent obligations under the Building Safety Act, money is quite rightly being invested heavily in meeting enhanced safety standards, rather than new housing. The G15 group of large London landlords recently reported starts have dropped by about 66% over the past two years.

“In recent years, there has been a sharper focus on renovation, more robust maintenance programmes and improvements to existing stock”

Housing association clients I work with also report a growing preference to build their own properties, rather than buy homes on developers’ mixed-tenure sites. They cite greater control of specification, finish, positioning and size when they commission new homes themselves. Others prefer a partnership-based approach, rather than being seen as an end-purchaser.

Last year, Homes England launched the Section 106 clearing service. Inside Housing reported this had revealed registered providers often decline these new homes due to concerns around tenure mix, location and delivery timing, showing social landlords want to remain in control of these elements and that the delivery partner matters to them.