Why aren’t we building the homes disabled people need?

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Our new report exposes the shockingly disproportionate impact the housing crisis has on disabled people in London, write Svetlana Kotova and Laura Vicinanza of Inclusion London
Imagine living in a home where you cannot take a shower or cook a meal without relying on someone else to help you or living in a home where you cannot get in or out safely. Disabled people in London and the rest of the country don’t have to imagine this, we live this life every day.
We at Inclusion London, a London-wide deaf and disabled people’s organisation, have published a report exposing the shockingly disproportionate impact the housing crisis has on disabled people in London.
We found that many of us live in unsafe, unaffordable homes, where we cannot access basic facilities or do basic things. Many of us have to cut back on food, heating or other activities to pay our housing costs.
The demand for accessible homes outstrips the supply in all tenures, but the shortage is particularly acute in the social housing sector. You could be first on the list and still spend years living in unsuitable temporary accommodation for years waiting for an accessible social rent home.
A safe home is something that everyone needs to build a good life, but we found that inaccessibility and high costs are creating extra barriers at home. Although we only spoke to people in London, the findings are relevant for the rest of England, too.
“Even though the London mayor has set very ambitious targets for accessible new homes, those are routinely not met and the compliance has deteriorated massively over the past five years”
It is evident that our existing housing system is failing to meet the needs of disabled people. And even though the London mayor has set very ambitious targets for accessible new homes, those are routinely not met and the compliance has deteriorated massively over the past five years.
Only 3% of homes that were approved for building in 2024 will be accessible or adaptable, way short of the 90% target. This is shortsighted. All of us as we age may need to adapt our homes, and so new homes should be future-proofed for all.
We need urgent action to change this. At a time when governments at all levels are so focused on “getting Britain building again”, it is important for all to recognise that just building more won’t solve the problem. We need to build the right kind of homes for all, and this includes buildings that are accessible and affordable homes that disabled people need.
“We strongly believe that building the homes that meet everyone’s needs, including the needs of disabled people, is not only possible, it makes economic and moral sense”
We strongly believe that building the homes that meet everyone’s needs, including the needs of disabled people, is not only possible, it makes economic and moral sense. It requires leadership and commitment, and a recognition that we must act to address injustice.
Decision-makers at all levels need to understand the existing and future needs of disabled people. They need to have good knowledge of the housing stock they already have. Planning targets, enforcement and funding programmes need to support the building of accessible social rent homes.
We should not be normalising this crisis. We should not be overlooking the needs of millions of people or ignoring their voices, because neglecting to act treats us like second-class citizens.
Svetlana Kotova, director of campaigns and justice, and Laura Vicinanza, policy and stakeholder engagement manager, Inclusion London
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