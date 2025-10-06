Why consultation is crucial to making resident engagement work

Too often, conversations in social housing focus on key performance indicators and compliance. But if we’re honest, the most meaningful change begins in a quieter space when we actively listen to residents.

By involving residents in topics from building design to aftercare, housing associations can become more accountable and responsive, helping communities and the social housing sector more widely.

At Morgan Sindall Property Services, we believe meaningful engagement should be at the heart of all that we do, rather than an afterthought. It’s a relationship and, like any relationship, it’s built on trust: the kind that forms when people feel respected, involved and heard long before a surveyor steps on site.

The sector is shifting. The Social Housing (Regulation) Act and the updated consumer standards are rightly raising expectations. But they’re really catching up with what residents have long been asking for: a voice that shapes decisions, not just responds to them.

Involving residents is not just about responding to a changing policy landscape; genuine engagement requires deeper structures and a cultural shift from delivery to co-design.

It’s about understanding resident priorities, experiences, concerns and expertise before any decision is made; working with residents to learn from complaints; and empowering them to drive improvements in the areas where we know we can be better.

In this context, the partnership between housing associations, local authorities and their contractors becomes pivotal. When we work in sync, aligned around transparency, communication and shared accountability, we see stronger outcomes for residents and better value for the organisations we serve.

I’ve seen this in action at resident forums, where ideas are exchanged over tea and biscuits, and in project meetings, where local insight changes how we phase major works. When residents are part of the process, delivery improves. Expectations are clearer. Complaints drop. Trust builds.

While the quality of works matters, a resident who feels included, valued and engaged is how you improve services and standards, build stronger communities and make more informed decisions.

Mark Whittam, regional managing director, Morgan Sindall Property Services