"Data has been our ally in these achievements, informing decision-making and illuminating the path to improved living conditions," says Thomas Lancefield @salesforce #UKhousing (sponsored)

So what is the best way for landlords to achieve this? Advances in technology mean that housing providers now have increasingly sophisticated means to deal with the vital area of asset management.

But ultimately it remains down to housing providers to ensure their homes are being properly maintained and they are offering a good service to residents.

The government is aiming to tackle this issue with the introduction of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act to improve standards, safety and the operation of homes. As part of this, the Regulator of Social Housing is being handed new extended powers to ensure that landlords are doing all they can to ensure residents are being listened to and are living in safe, decent homes.

How social landlords look after and manage their properties has become a defining issue in the sector.

Everything on one platform

One provider that is taking advantage of this technology is for-profit Legal & General (L&G) Affordable Homes. Unlike many other landlords, L&G does not have legacy stock that needs updating. This is partly due to being a new landlord, established in 2018. As a result, L&G’s challenges around carbon net zero targets, damp and mould, and refurbishment for safety are not as extensive as a landlord with stock that is 50 years old, for example.

The firm only acquires newer, high-quality stock, with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band B or above predominantly in London, the South East and the Home Counties. Nevertheless, it is still crucial it has a strong asset management system in place.

It has led L&G to seek out its own system that it could design in conjunction with technology giant Salesforce.

“A number of us in the business had been around the block and there wasn’t a single system that could do everything we wanted,” says Karen Heaney, director of investment and compliance at L&G Affordable Homes.

“We wanted to use Salesforce as a platform, then make everything bespoke based on what we wanted to achieve.”

Ms Heaney says the aim with the system was to make the “technology and data do the heavy lifting”.

She adds: “We wanted a single platform that would drive a really, really good customer experience. For example, we didn’t want the customer to have to go and hunt for old documents to find the make and model of a boiler.”

The technology allows L&G to build up what Ms Heaney calls a “really good data repository”.

She says: “It allows you to host everything that you should possibly need to look towards the business planning side, future-proofing of the asset and the repairs and maintenance.”

A bespoke approach

For example, the system L&G has designed means it can keep a detailed track of when essentials, like a boiler, might need replacing. “One of the things I used to get frustrated with as an asset manager was there was a blanket approach to when you replaced your boilers,” says Ms Heaney. “They generally have a lifespan of 15 years and cost a certain amount to replace. But we all know that some boilers will last longer and some will never last that length of time, some are more expensive and some are cheaper.”

The Salesforce system L&G is using means it can predict when a boiler might need replacing and how much it will cost to replace based on the type of model and its lifespan.